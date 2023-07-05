A club established in 1953 will celebrate its 70th year in Shenandoah this July with a public birthday celebration.

The Shenandoah Home and Garden Club, organized by 18 women in 1953, was the second club of this type in Shenandoah. The first Home and Garden Club was said to have 500 members that worked closely with the many nurseries in town, but the club dissolved during World War II.

The current 12 active club members and six honorary members are inviting the public to a birthday celebration on Friday, July 21, at the Shenandoah City Hall Gazebo from 4 to 6 p.m. Bus tours will be given of the five city parks where the club members plant, maintain and care for flower beds. Those parks are Gee Park, located at the corner of Nishna Road and Church Street; Gottsch Park, at the corner of West and Crescent streets; Hunter Park, at the corner of College and Lake streets; McComb Park, at the corner of Anna Crose Highway and Mitchell Street, and Priest Park located at Elm Street and Sixth Avenue. This year, the club has included a flower bed at Garfield Park at the corner of Center Street and Clarinda Avenue.

Working in the flower beds provides a creative outlet for Home and Garden Club members. Members say it is also a great outdoor activity to get their entire family involved in the community.

Club member Nancy Burning said in the beginning, the members of the organization had high standards when it came to decorating their homes and designing their gardens. She said those ladies were mentors to the younger club members.

Burning said after joining the club 27 years ago, she found out that her great-aunt Ida started the club, and she is now determined to keep it going as long as possible. Bruning said Molly Weingardner is the only charter member still living.

At one time, the club had a cap of 40 members with a waiting list of potential members, and today, the organization faces the sad reality that the club may no longer exist within a few years. Bruning said most of the club members are reaching the age that working in the flower beds is difficult. She said the club hopes to draw interest from the younger residents of Shenanodah and find new members. But if joining the club is not a commitment that you can make, Bruning said members would also love to have volunteers that would like to help out in the flower beds planting and watering.

With a $10 yearly membership fee and not enough members to organize fundraisers, Bruning said the club is also running out of funds quickly. She said they currently have enough funds to purchase plants and flowers for the flower beds for the next five years.

The club organized many fundraising events throughout the years, including a Junior Flower show from 1962 to 1998. They hosted a Hall of Flame, selling homemade decorations and later included table decorating. The club held the Hall of Flame event 23 times, with the last being in 2005. After the Hall of Flame, the club alternated yearly between a Piccadilly Auction and Club Guest Day luncheon and program for many years. With membership down, the club now holds an annual garage sale as its only fundraiser.

In the early years, Bruning said the Shenandoah Home and Garden Club was part of the Federation of Garden Clubs for 10 years. She said programs during those years reflected the national agenda, including conservation, fine art, flower arranging, architecture and horticulture. Later she said, programs during club meetings expanded to include cooking classes, rug making, field trips, shade and succulent gardening, and other topics of interest to the members.

The club’s civic beautification began in 1954, with members providing flower arrangements from their personal gardens to the Shenandoah Public Library. The club members continue to provide seasonal decorations for the library and plant flowers in pots outside the front of the library. Bruning said in 1965, the club members also planted Crepe Myrtels on the library’s south side.

In 1959, members took civic beautification to the next step and planted tulips and petunias at the intersection of Highway 59 and Nishna Road until the State Highway Commission took the five corners back in 1972 because it fell within their jurisdiction. In the early 60s, the club started working in the city parks and later expanded to planting, watering and maintaining the flower beds in several city parks, Bruning said.

Anyone with a passion for gardening and working with flowers interested in joining the club can expect a monthly meeting with a formal business meeting and a program, activity or informational presentation by the club member hosting.

Bruning said members take turns hosting the monthly meetings and also provide refreshments. She said each member is assigned to a park with several others to maintain those flower beds. Bruning and club member Jennifer Jones said planting begins in mid-May, and members are responsible for weeding and watering the plants throughout the summer. In the fall, members will tidy up the beds, removing the annuals and winterizing the perennials.

For more information or to join the Shenandoah Home and Garden Club, email ShenandoahHomeandGardenClub@gmail.com or message them on Facebook @ShenandoahHome&GardenClub.