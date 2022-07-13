Shenandoah Home and Garden Club recruits new members

A longtime Shenandoah Club is asking the community for its help to continue beautifying the city parks.

The “Garden City” is what Shenandoah is known for and was home to many nurseries over the years. In 1953, the Shenandoah Home and Garden Club was organized by Ida Fisher with a mission to encourage the advancement of gardening and the enhancement of the home.

Club members shared some history, saying Fisher loved caring for plants and sharing her gardening knowledge with others. She was 75 when she started the Shenandoah Home and Garden Club, and it was told that she removed the front seat of her Volkswagon to make room for gardening supplies and buckets of water she used to care for garden sites.

Fast forward 69 years and the club is still in existence with 12 members, but is hoping to recruit new, younger members that enjoy planting and caring for flowers. The current members plant and upkeep flower beds at five city parks around Shenandoah -- Gottsch Park, McComb Park, Hunter Park, Priest Park and Gee Park.

During the July 19 Shenandoah City Council meeting Councilman Kim Swank thanked and praised the Shenandoah Home and Garden Club for their work in the parks.

“People don’t realize that they take care of all the flower beds in the parks,” Swank said. “It is quite an undertaking for them. It really is a help to the city and a beautiful project for them.”

Club members Linda George and Bev Lauman said each spring, they clean up the flower beds from the winter to prepare to plant flowers. Planting typically happens around Mother’s Day, and the mulch is placed in the beds. During the summer, George and Lauman said all that is required is weeding and watering the plants and shrubs. As fall sets in, members will winterize the flower beds and trim the shrubs.

Two or three members are assigned to each park, and those members decide what flowers will be planted each year. Lauman said there is work involved, but it is a lot of fun. She said the club members take pride in beautifying the parks, but she isn’t sure how much longer the club can continue without more help.

To become a member of the Shenandoah Home and Garden Club and help keep the parks looking pretty, contact Paula Duncan at 246-8713. If you are not interested in becoming a member but would still like to help, Lauman and George said anyone could help out on a volunteer basis. Both said the club was also looking for fundraising opportunities, as fundraising and club dues are how they pay for the flowers and shrubs they plant in the parks.