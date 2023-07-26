One of the six city parks that the Shenandoah Home & Garden Club members plant and maintain flower beds in is Gee Park. The park was dedicated to Dr. Kenneth Gee, who practiced medicine in Shenandoah on May 28, 1986. Members of the Gee family attended the 70th-year celebration of the Shenandoah Home & Garden Club on July 21. Pictured are Margot Gee, Jeff Subko, Kelly Gee, Nancy Berning, Jean Bredensteiner, Bev Laumann, Bev Oestmann, and Pat Aust and Molly Winegardner in the front row.