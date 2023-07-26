Established in 1953, the Shenandoah Home & Garden Club celebrated its 70th year in Shenandoah with a public birthday celebration on July 21 at the gazebo outside city hall. Included in the celebration were bus tours of the six parks around Shenandoah, where members of the club plant and maintain flower beds. Along the ride, guests learned the interesting history of the Shenandoah Home & Garden Club.
Shenandoah Home & Garden Club celebrates 70 years
- Heidi Hertensen Editor
