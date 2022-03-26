 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shenandoah, Iowa Education Foundation banquet

The Shenandoah, Iowa Education Foundation celebrated 150 years of excellence in education at a banquet Saturday evening at the Elks Lodge in Shenandoah, where they awarded Kyle Horn with the first Alumnus of the Year award. Also pictured is Shenandoah, Iowa Education Foundation board member Duane Rexroth. A full story and additional photos will be in Wednesday’s Valley News.

 Photo Heidi Hertensen/Page County Newspapers

