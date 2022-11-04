Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation seeks Alumni of the Year nominations

After a successful inaugural Excellence in Education Banquet in March 2022, the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation is ready to seek its next Alumni of the Year.

A year ago, Kyle Horn, SHS Class of 1982, was honored with the very first Alumnus of the Year award for his work in starting America’s Job Honor Awards.

The Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation Distinguished Alumni Award has been established to recognize graduates of Shenandoah High School for outstanding achievements and contributions to society following graduation. These recipients reflect strong role models for current students at Shenandoah High School.

Selection criteria are as follows:

• Candidates must have graduated from the Shenandoah Community School District at least 10 years prior to nomination.

• Candidates must have contributed to society in an exemplary manner.

• Candidates must have achieved outstanding success in any of the following areas: the arts, business, community service, humanitarian efforts or a profession.

• At least one letter of support is required to complete this nomination however, it is suggested that you submit two or three letters from others that know the person you are nominating. Letters can be mailed to Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation, P.O. Box 351, Shenandoah, IA 51601 or via email at sheniaeducationfoundation@gmail.com

Nominations are due Dec. 1.

If you have any questions, please reach out to Executive Director Jamie Burdorf at 515-520-7641 or by email at j_burdorf@yahoo.com.