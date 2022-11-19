Shenandoah kicks off the holiday season Nov. 26

The official launch of the holiday season in Shenandoah is set for Saturday, Nov. 26, when the lights will be turned on, illuminating the downtown sky during the Night the Lights Come On event.

With a theme of “Jingle Jam” this year, Mrs. Claus and Miss Shenandoah Carys Woolsey will be downtown handing out jingle necklaces to ring in the holiday season.

“It is important for people to shop local, and so this is their perfect opportunity to support the businesses in their community,” Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association Marketing Director Shelly Werner said.

The downtown stores will be open for Christmas shopping along with all the events scheduled for that evening. Werner said many downtown businesses accept SCIA’s Sno-dough as payment, “which enables shoppers to save money and sign up for a $500 drawing awarded in January.”

From 3 to 5 p.m., children can have their picture taken with Santa in his sleigh by the Flatiron clock and visit the live reindeer.

“It’s not every day you get to see live reindeer,” Werner said. She described them as calm and unique animals.

Werner said Jingle Jam Christmas music would be playing downtown while members of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah serve hot chocolate, and at 5:30 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus will count down to the downtown lighting.

The Shenandoah Veterans Memorial Museum will be open for tours starting at 5 p.m. and, along with the VFW, will host a fundraising free-will donation soup and pie supper from 5 to 7 p.m. The museum is located at 603 W. Lowell Ave.

This event, Werner said, is fun for adults and children alike and has been a Shenandoah tradition since 2001.

She said it all began when the new downtown streetscape project was wrapping up, but the light poles had not been installed yet. Instead of having it dark downtown for Christmas, the downtown retailers, city and SCIA worked together to put live Christmas trees on every corner with lights. The idea went over so well that they continued the tradition each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Once the streetscape project was complete and trees had been planted on every corner downtown, the city started putting icicle lights on those trees. In addition, other lights and decorations were added.

“I know the city works really hard to get that done (putting up the lights), and the retailers and everybody in town appreciate that effort,” Werner said.

The Night the Lights Come On event is organized by SCIA, and all activities are free and are sponsored by SCIA, Community 1st Credit Union, Wilson Insurance and Legacy 3 Theater.

Throughout the holiday season, Santa will be at the Everly Brothers Childhood Home at 800 W. Sheridan Ave. Hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 3, 10 and 17 to visit with children. Werner said Santa would have treats and gifts for the children and photos were welcome.

Mrs. Claus will host a free kid’s Christmas movie with free popcorn and soda at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Legacy 3 Theatre. Werner said doors would open at 9:30 a.m., and the movie “Polar Express” would be shown in all three theatres. She said seating would be limited to 140 seats and parents are welcome to join smaller children for the movie.

This year Werner said SCIA would partner with the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah on a children’s event on Saturday, Dec. 17, called “A Visit to the North Pole.” The event will be in the Historical Society Building at 100 S. Maple St. and will start with breakfast with Mrs. Claus from 9 to 10 a.m. Mrs. Claus will read stories, and the children can make crafts. After breakfast, Werner said children could walk through Santa’s Workshop to purchase gifts for mom and dad, ranging in price from $1 to $5. Santa’s Workshop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Elves and Santa will be on hand to help children shop and wrap their presents. Space is limited to 50 children for breakfast with Mrs. Claus, so reservations are required and can be made by calling SCIA at 712-246-3455.

For more information on the Shenandoah Christmas activities, visit sciaiowa.com.