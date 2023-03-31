Ten months after Community 1st Credit Union broke ground at 700 S. Fremont Street in Shenandoah, their doors are open for business.

Grand opening festivities were held at the newest Community 1st retail location in Iowa this past week, including a Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Ribbon Cutting on March 29. With the Shenandoah location open, Community 1st Credit Union has 22 retail locations across Iowa, with their corporate office in Ottumwa.

During the ribbon cutting, Gregg Connell, SCIA executive vice president, and Mayor Roger McQueen welcomed Community 1st to the Shenandoah community.

“In early January 2022, three individuals entered my office and asked if they could sit down and talk to me a little bit about Shenandoah,” Connell said.

Connell was impressed with his conversation with those three people that day. "Whoever they choose, that community and that area will be better served and better off than they are today," he had said.

“We are better off as a community because Community 1st Credit Union is in Shenandoah,” Connell said. He credited the Shenandoah City Council, mayor and city employees with being progressive and supporting Shenandoah’s growth.

Greg Hanshaw, president and CEO of Community 1st Credit Union, said Shenandoah was an ideal location for more than one reason.

“Well, there were a couple of reasons why Shenandoah really jumped out at us,” Hanshaw said. “One was literally just the location of the community. We didn’t have much of a presence in southwest Iowa, so Shenandoah was perfect to help us kind of break into this part of the state.”

He said the lack of credit unions in Shenandoah also factored into the decision as they could provide another option and opportunities for the community saying, “We thought it would be a great fit.”

“Our strength for many, many years has been small, rural Iowa towns and Shenandoah’s a perfect fit for the category as well,” Hanshaw said. “Most of our communities are about this size.”

As Hanshaw spoke Wednesday morning, he thanked SCIA and the city for being “incredibly welcoming.” He said partnerships within the communities where they are located are what Community 1st Credit Union is all about.

“I can tell you the things we’re most excited about are really getting ourselves active in this community,” Hanshaw said.

Henshaw said giving back to the communities they serve is a priority, and they do so through volunteering, sponsorships and providing grants to high school students as well as grants for first-time home buyers.

Henshaw said another area where Community 1st stands out is being the number one credit union for ag lending in Iowa. He said the staff looks forward to working with the ag community in the Shenandoah area.

“It's an incredible feeling to finally be to this point,” Hanshaw said. “Thinking back of all that took place and all the early preliminary conversations and discussions, it really is an incredible feeling and extremely rewarding to be standing in a new building here and opening for business.”