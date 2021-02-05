Shenandoah Medical Center Launches e-Emergency Service

Dr. Chase Brown was recently assigned as SMC's Medical Director of the Emergency Department and states, "Avera E-Emergency is going to provide our local patients with greater resources for care. It will make situations that are more difficult easier to handle because not only will we have a different set of eyes on the patient but also they will be able to provide more monitoring for our patients. It is always good to have a different set of eyes when handling sick or injured patients and this resource will provide us that ability to do so. Since the providers and nurses with Avera E-Emergency are used to being called for difficult situations, they are well equipped to provide timely suggestions for any of our patient's needs here in the ED. I certainly am excited to have additional help at the press of a button to have that additional help whenever the need arises."