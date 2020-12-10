Shenandoah Medical Center Receives e-CARE Emergency Funding

Shenandoah, IA -- In a medical emergency, a quick response from board-certified emergency physicians and critical care nurses can mean the difference between life and death. Shenandoah Medical Center will soon have access to these services, thanks to a new e-CARE Emergency telemedicine program funded through a grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust Rural Health Program.

The $173,000 grant will allow the facility to acquire equipment and training to connect with Avera Health in Sioux Falls, S.D., where emergency staff will be on duty 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to help local medical providers deliver the best possible care in the shortest possible time.

High-definition cameras and microphones will allow the e-CARE Emergency virtual team at Avera to both see and hear everything that is taking place in the emergency room. They can guide rural nurses and other providers in patient care until a rural physician arrives. They can also consult with doctors on difficult cases.

“We are committed to delivering the best possible healthcare to our community, and this technology takes a big step toward meeting that commitment,” said Matt Sells, CEO of Shenandoah Medical Center. “We really appreciate the assistance of the Helmsley Charitable Trust to make this possible.”