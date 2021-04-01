Shenandoah Medical Center to offer COVID-19 vaccinations

In collaboration with Page County Public Health, Shenandoah Medical Center will be offering a limited supply of free Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations for individuals 18 years or older at the SMC Clinic. Individuals do not have to be a current resident of Page County to receive this vaccination.

The vaccinations will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Wednesday, April 7, and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Friday, April 9.

All patients will be monitored for 15 minutes once they receive the vaccine or 30 minutes if the patient has ever experienced an anaphylactic reaction to a medication. An appointment for a second dose of the Moderna vaccination will also be necessary.

Appointments are required for these COVID vaccinations. There will be limited appointments available, so call 712-246-7400 or go online to www.smchospital.com/covid-vaccine to book your appointment.