Shenandoah Medical Center to offer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine will be available for children ages 5–17 at Shenandoah Medical Center, 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 712-246-7400. Following the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Federal Drug Administration (FDA), SMC will receive its first shipment of the pediatric vaccine from the Iowa Department of Public Health this week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends the pediatric vaccine, which contains the same adult and adolescent formulation but is 1/3 of the dose and is given with a smaller needle. The pediatric vaccine is a two-dose regimen given three weeks apart. A parent/guardian must be present for the vaccination. As with the adult vaccination process, there is a 15-minute observation period required to monitor for allergic reactions. Pediatric patients will receive a COVID-19 vaccination card and should arrange for a follow-up vaccination on Dec. 3.

If you have any questions regarding pediatric COVID vaccinations at SMC, please direct your call to 712-246–7400.