Shenandoah Middle School students take the stage this weekend for their fall musical

The Shenandoah Middle School fall musical will take the stage this weekend at the Glady’s Wirsig-Jones Auditorium.

With this being the first musical performed by the middle school students, directors Ashleigh and Elliot Smith chose “Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Jr.” because it is a lovable story they knew students would recognize. Ashleigh said it is based on the 1996 movie ‘Matilda.’

Ali Hansen plays Matilda in the middle school production. She is a girl with mean and unloving parents that dreams she had a better life. Matilda’s teacher Miss Honey, played by Zoe Young, recognizes Matilda’s gifts and appreciates her individuality and personality. The headmistress at Matilda’s school Miss Trunchbull is played by Jack Murren. Trunchbull does not care for children, but Matilda stands up for herself and the other students. This musical is high energy with a lot of songs and dancing.

With a cast of over 60 students in fifth through eighth grade, Ashleigh said the most significant difference she notices versus working with high school students is their energy level.