Shenandoah Middle School students take the stage this weekend for their fall musical

The Shenandoah Middle School fall musical will take the stage this weekend at the Glady’s Wirsig-Jones Auditorium.
With this being the first musical performed by the middle school students, directors Ashleigh and Elliot Smith chose “Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Jr.” because it is a lovable story they knew students would recognize. Ashleigh said it is based on the 1996 movie ‘Matilda.’
Ali Hansen plays Matilda in the middle school production. She is a girl with mean and unloving parents that dreams she had a better life. Matilda’s teacher Miss Honey, played by Zoe Young, recognizes Matilda’s gifts and appreciates her individuality and personality. The headmistress at Matilda’s school Miss Trunchbull is played by Jack Murren. Trunchbull does not care for children, but Matilda stands up for herself and the other students. This musical is high energy with a lot of songs and dancing.
With a cast of over 60 students in fifth through eighth grade, Ashleigh said the most significant difference she notices versus working with high school students is their energy level.
“The best thing about working on this show is how much energy these students have,” said Ashleigh. “There is absolutely no way to leave not feeling energized. These middle school students have an amount of energy that even I don’t think I can match!”
Ashleigh said it is refreshing how inquisitive the students have been during rehearsals.
“They’re just like little sponges who want to know more and more,” said Ashleigh.
The cast of the Shenandoah Middle School production of “Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Jr.” is Hansen as Matilda, Greyson Kinghorn as Mr. Wormwood, Mya Young as Mrs. Wormwood, Zoe Young as Miss Honey, Murren as Agatha Trunchbull, Allysa Bell as Mrs. Phelps, Annalise McIntosh as Escapologist, Jaylan Gray as Acrobat, Will Stevenson as Bruce, Rylyn Van Essen as Lavender, Valerie Brown as Amanda, Jennifer Vo as Nigel, Lilly Mather as Eric, Lyla Mather as Tommy, Reagan Baker as Alice, Lilly Wittmer as Hortensia, Spencer Ford as Michael Wormwood, Blake Burdorf as Rudolpho and Emmie Bebout, Carley Jones and Megan Bosley as Sergei.
Chorus members are Addy Leece, Sophia Amadeo, Colbie Smith, Sharron Hamilton, Zoey Nelson, Precious Verdonck, Haylee Johnson, Madelyn Bancroft, Makinze Booker, Ady Van Essen, Hannah Teague, Jessa Gaunt, Madi Berning, Bella Trowbridge, Millie O’Brien, Amily Reed, Molly Bowen, Alaina Anderson, Katelyn Wellborn-Saiz, Jubilee Steng, Ellie Holste, Calista Ford, Olivia Joy, Eden Hazen, Kenley McManis and Charlie Liles.
The backstage crew is Ayla Hart (Stage Manager), Maren Bosley, Abbey Dumler, Colton Davila, Conor O’Hara, Luke Mather, Addison Joy, Alison Stearns, Makayla Moutray, Brooklyn Johnson, Drew Morelock, Davin Holste, Derek Bartlett, and Sophia Adkins.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the door or reserved ahead of time by texting Julie Murren at 712-304-2054 or emailing juliebkarns@gmail.com.