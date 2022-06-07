Shenandoah Museums Observe Iowa Museum Week June 6-12

Iowa Museums are essential to communities, are economic contributors and serve to educate and inspire the public. Greater Shenandoah Historical Society Museum, Everly Brothers Childhood Home and Veterans Memorial Museum will be joining in a statewide celebration of Iowa’s museums by participating in Iowa Museum Week this June 6-12. Iowa Museum Week is an opportunity to promote and raise awareness of the value of museums.

Iowa Museum Week is an initiative of the Iowa Museum Association (IMA), of which Everly Brothers Childhood Home and Greater Shenandoah Historical Society Museum are members

“The IMA serves as a communication and resource hub, provides educational opportunities, and advocates on behalf of the field,” said IMA Director Cynthia Sweet. “It’s important that we take time to highlight the importance of museums. Museums are essential to their communities, providing employment, purchasing goods and services and attracting businesses as well as tourism to their communities. Museums are educators, providing learning opportunities for all ages and supporting schools and other educators. The stewardship role of the museum industry is incredibly important, encompassing everything from heritage seeds and plants to wildlife to archival documents, art and historic places.”

Both the Veterans Memorial Museum and the Greater Shenandoah Historical Society Museum offer tours to Shenandoah’s youth through the school. The Historical Museum also orchestrates the Cemetery Walk in the fall. The event uses live actors to narrate about the lives of past Shenandoah citizens. Everly Brothers Childhood Home is about to celebrate its annual Everly Heritage Day June 18 with an open house fundraiser for a giant highway mural of the musical duo. The home will be open to view the Shenandoah Everly documentary movie and more 1-4 p.m. Donate online at www.SCIAIowa.com. The Everly Foundation also organizes concerts annually to keep the music by the multi-Grammy winning artists alive and remember their contributions to the formation of rock n’ roll.

The National Governors Association has reported that businesses looking to relocate want access to cultural resources and museums.

“Museums are vital to a healthy local and state economy,” Sweet said. “Not only are they employers and consumers of goods and services, communities that are wishing to attract new business and industry invest in and support their cultural infrastructure.”

Important artifacts from Shenandoah business history are on display at the Historical Museum showing what made the economy tick throughout history.

Shenandoah museums give back to the community. Both the Veterans Memorial Museum and the Greater Shenandoah Historical Society Museum offer large meeting rooms to the community to rent at low rates. The Everly Childhood Home also serves as Santa’s house for children to visit during the holidays. The Everly Family Scholarship was established in 1986 after the Everly Brothers Homecoming Concert in Shenandoah they donated their $25,000 fee and several subsequent Iowa performances to establish a scholarship fund to assist Shenandoah students in sixth through eighth grades and high school seniors. Because of their own impoverished yet musically and artistically rich childhood, Don and Phil Everly wanted to help Shenandoah kids who have interests and dreams but need a little financial help to get there.

Iowa museum factoids:

• Iowa’s 400 museums range from arboretums to zoos. While museums are different in many ways, they are all educational collecting organizations.

• Iowa museums offer over 60,000 public programs every year, many of them free.

• By providing learning in an “active” environment, museums offer all ages unique ways to learn, fostering lifelong interests. Active learning environments such as those offered by museums allow for choice and encourage problem solving, critical thinking skills, and creativity.

• The American Alliance of Museums reports that nationally the nonprofit arts and cultural industry annually generates over $135 billion in economic activity, supporting more than 4.1 million full-time jobs and returning over $22 billion in local, state, and federal tax revenue.

• In Iowa the alliance reports in 2017 $384 million financial impact on the economy with 6,012 jobs, $234 million in income wages provided by museums to residents in the state.

Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association helps support the museums with local option sales tax dollars. Donations are always welcome. Shenandoah museums wish to express thanks to their many volunteers for making their spaces so interesting and available to the public.

Visiting Shenandoah’s museums is the perfect activity for families during staycations and to share with visitors. For more information visit the websites and Facebook pages. Greater Shenandoah Historical Society website is shenandoahhistoricalsociety.org and is located at 800 W Sheridan Ave., 712-246-1669, open Wednesday through Friday 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday 1 to 4 p.m. Everly Brothers Childhood home information is at www.SCIAIowa.com and is located at 800 W Sheridan Ave. Contact SCIA 712-246-3455 or the Depot Restaurant 712-246-4444 to setup a tour. Veterans Memorial Museum is located at 603 W Lowell Ave., 712-246-8057. They are open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. For more information about Iowa Museums visit www.IowaMuseums.org.