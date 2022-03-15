 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shenandoah Optimist Club annual scholarship essay contest

The topic for the Shenandoah Optimist Club annual scholarship essay contest this year was “How Does an Optimist Mindset Change My Tomorrow?” Above are the top three contestants, with first-place going to Lucy Martin, and she received a $250 scholarship. Second place went to Kate Lantz, receiving a $150 scholarship, and Wyatt Baldwin received a $50 scholarship for third place. The scholarships will be awarded at Senior Awards night during the contestant’s graduation year. Also pictured far left is Mike Bauer.

