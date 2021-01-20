Shenandoah Police Department introduces K-9 officer Remmi

There is a new K-9 officer in town reporting for duty.

Following K-9 officer Argo's retirement on Dec. 31, 2020, the Shenandoah Police Department K-9 handler Sgt. Grant Booker purchased Remmi, a 16-month old Dutch Shephard, with donations from the community.

"We purchased her from Code 2 Canine in Omaha, Nebraska," said Booker.

Booker said he is grateful for the number of donations from the community. He said it went above and beyond what was needed to purchase a new K-9.

"It’s going to be enough to keep this program going for a long time,” said Booker.

Donations will also be used for veterinary bills and yearly recertification costs. Booker said additional supplies were also purchased to assist Remmi with detecting narcotics and article recovery.

Booker and Remmi are currently working on additional training together and familiarizing themselves with each other. Plans are for Remmi to meet the public once the weather warms up.

As for Argo, Booker said he is enjoying the good life at home with the family and is enjoying the company of Remmi.

“I would like to thank everybody that donated to keep the program going for Shenandoah, Essex and the surrounding communities,” said Booker.