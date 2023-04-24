featured top story Shenandoah Prom Parade 'A Night in Paris' Heidi Hertensen/Southwest Iowa Herald Apr 24, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 33 Landon Newquist and Katelynn Anderzhon Dyllan Carnes and Vesta Bopp Kemper Long and Lucy Martin Levi Carmichael and Mandi Rausch Gage Sample and Kathryn Binau Davin Holste and Taylor Henderson Ethan Richardson and Amelia Mattes Jacob Rystrom and Sophia Adkins Emma Olson and Adrian Gutschenritter Wyatt Baldwin and Holly Wilson Shawn Lynn and Kealey Blocker Maci Slater and Grant Laumann Hunter Dukes and Tori Wendt Beau Gardner and Dezi Jordan Mark Hardy and Harley Longnecker Weston Greene and Emilee Johnson Adam Meadows and Auri Trowbridge Andrew Wake and Caroline Frazier Kenneth Mayberry and Emma Herr Malachi Reed and Hayden Custard Landen Soice and Bailey Braymen Treyton Brandon and Ella Adams Nathaniel Johnson and Abby Martin Hendrix Palmer and Hannah Stearns Jade Spangler and Jersey Fahey Cole Scamman and McKet Maher Michael Reed and Sydney Edwards Zane McManis and Caroline Rogers Seth Zwickel and Morgan Cook Andrew Lawrence and Carys Woolsey Rafe Rodewald and Alexis Schebaum Gage Herron and Ashlynn Hodges Shenandoah Prom Queen Molli Finn and King Kemper Long. Photo provided Related to this story Most Popular Opera House event venue holds successful ‘test run’ Built in 1877 and located at 701 Iowa St., the Opera House continues to be a significant part of Essex history. Sidney City Council continue city manager discussions Tension ran high at the Sidney City Council meeting on April 10. 26-year-old man killed in Fremont County, Iowa, stabbing One man has died and another remains in the hospital following a stabbing in Sidney, Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. Iowa restaurant inspection update: Dead rodents, yellow slime and dodgy hotdogs State, city and county inspectors have cited restaurants for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including dead rod… McDonald's is upgrading its burgers. Here's what to know. McDonald's is rolling out a series of changes designed to improve its signature burgers. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video Poll ahead of coronation reveals King Charles' support is dropping Nagorno-Karabakh tensions: Azerbaijan sets up checkpoint on key route to Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh tensions: Azerbaijan sets up checkpoint on key route to Armenia Black families discuss challenges after Yarl shooting Black families discuss challenges after Yarl shooting China Ambassador's comments: Beijing affirms ex-Soviet nations' sovereignty after uproar China Ambassador's comments: Beijing affirms ex-Soviet nations' sovereignty after uproar