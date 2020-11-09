Shenandoah Public Library forced to close due to increase in COVID-19

The Shenandoah Public Library rolls out curbside delivery for the second time during the pandemic.

Due to the COVID-19 positivity rate increasing in Page County the Shenandoah Public Library announced on Monday they would close their lobby doors beginning Nov. 10 through Nov. 23. At that time they would revisit the situation.

Shenandoah Library employee Carole Dailey said the library would offer curbside service during this time of closure.

To arrange curbside service call the Shenandoah Public Library between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday or items can be reserved online though the libraries catalog. A third option would be to e-mail your requests to library@shenandoahiowa.net.

Dailey said the library would not be open on Saturday’s for curbside service.