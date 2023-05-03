In 2016, a committee was formed to discuss the Shenandoah Public Library's amphitheater sunshade project in more depth. The design and the final project's details are now in place. The project recently moved forward with the Shenandoah City Council’s approval at its April 25 meeting to solicit bids for a general contractor.

With the council's approval, Library Director Carrie Falk said the next step would be for the architect and structural engineer to solicit bids for the project.

The amphitheater was part of the library's new addition that was completed in 2012. Since then, the amphitheater has been used for the children's summer programs and library programs and has been a favorite spot to take prom and group photos. However, Falk said it gets very warm in the heat of the summer, making it nearly impossible to hold programs during the heat of the day.

She said the sunshade project committee discussed a number of options that could provide shade in the amphitheater. Those ideas ranged from temporary canopies or umbrellas to trees, pergolas and vines. While the goal was to provide dappled shade, she said the committee also knew the structure needed to be attractive, sturdy and low maintenance.

After looking at pre-made shade structures, in the end, the committee asked the architect that designed the amphitheater to come up with some different options that were designed specifically for the amphitheater.

“It was really nice to bring the architect back in who had designed the original amphitheater and see what he could come up with,” Falk said. “It’s been a really fun project to work on.”

Falk said the design that was decided upon would not only provide the needed shade to enhance the use of the amphitheater, but it would also be a wow factor to add to the library.

“So we had some different ideas, and this one was the one the foundation board felt would lend beauty to the community, easy serviceability, and then something for the library and the community of Shenandoah to be very proud of,” said Alan Armstrong, Shenandoah Public Library Foundation president. “It's going to be a structure that will enlighten our library area and make it more feasible.”

Armstrong said the project would be a steel structure with brown and green color-coordinated plates to give it an outdoor nature feel. He said the project cost was slightly higher than anticipated at around $350,000. He noted that the price of everything has risen over the last two years, though.

In addition, Armstrong and Falk said electrical outlets would be installed along with a permanent sound system. The committee and foundations also hope that some type of permanent lighting can be installed.

“There'll be everything that could possibly ever be needed for any outdoor adventure hopefully that we’ll host at the library,” Armstrong said.

Along with the concrete work for the new sunshade, Falk said some of the old cement showing wear and tear would be replaced, along with the sidewalks on the north side being revamped to accommodate the footprint of the sunshade.

Armstrong said completing the sunshade project was very important to him, so much so that he asked to stay on the library foundation longer than a board member normally would. The funds for the project came from donations, bequests and wills.

“The good people of Shenandoah have given to the community and betterment of the library, and this is something that will really be a plus for the whole community,” Armstrong said.

Falk said knowing the difference the library has made in so many people's lives is “very humbling.”

“We would never be able to do this if we were not so generously supported by the Shenandoah community, and even former residents of Shenandoah who fondly remember their library and have remembered us in wills, bequests and gifts,” Falk said.

In describing the design, Falk said it would be a destination that the community of Shenandoah would be proud of.

“Basically what ... it's going to be (is) a semi-circle with steel cables coming from a center point down in the amphitheater out to the edges of the amphitheater, and they’ve added those metal plates on it that are going to be kind of in tree color,” Falk said. “So it starts at the tip with brown for the trunk and moves out to green. Our architect said the size of those plates would be about the size of a sheet of paper, so similar to a pergola. You’ll get dappled shade out there.”

Falk hopes the added sunshade will increase the use of the amphitheater by not only the library for children and adult programs but the community saying “the skys the limit” for what it can be used for throughout the year.

Because the library is located on one of Shenandoah's well-traveled streets, Falk said, “We want the library to be something the community sees as a gem in their community, something they're proud of. Even now, it blows me away that when people have family members come for a visit, we’re one of the stops. I think that is really cool and I hope that we continue that on.”

Falk said the process was slow but “we're really pleased with how the process has went.”

“In the end, it is well worth the time and wait until we had something that we’re really pleased with instead of just settling for good enough," she said.

The Shenandoah Library Foundation is comprised of six current Shenandoah Public Library Board members and three retired board members and was created to support the library. The Shenandoah Public Library board is made up of 12 members.

Serving on the library board for 12 years and the foundation for four years, Armstrong said the library is an asset to the community of Shenandoah.

“I’m just very excited the City of Shenandoah supported it (sunshade project) so easily,” Armstrong said. He said the addition to the amphitheater would be “state of the art” and said the support from the city is essential for the library's success. He said he is very proud of the Shenandoah Public Library.