Shenandoah Public Library reports increase in program attendance and patrons

The Shenandoah Public Library saw a return to normalcy this past year with increased patrons and program attendance.

The Shenandoah City Council unanimously approved the Shenandoah Public Library annual report during the Dec. 6 meeting, following a summary from Library Director Carrie Falk. Falk said the library hosted 311 programs this past year and attendance for the programs was up 32% from the previous year.

“So 2,500 people or more came to the library programs this past year,” Falk said.

Falk said the library also saw a 30% increase in items checked out of the library this year and a 50% increase in patrons that visited the library.

“Which means we averaged around 140 people a day in our building using the library for all kinds of things,” Falk said. “So, it was very nice to see the increase.”

While books are Falk’s favorite part of the library, she said the library provides many services to the community. Other services she mentioned were a notary, faxing, printing, VHS tape to DVD conversion, helping to submit job applications and charging stations by the library entrances. Each charging station has six USB ports and two electrical outlets. The library also offers free monthly craft kits to go.

“We are so much more than just books,” Falk said.

The library has many other items available for checkout among the variety of books. Falk said the library’s mobile hot spots were checked out 138 times this past year, and the Omaha Children’s Museum pass was checked out six times.

“We have had over 600 things in our library checked out (this past year), and that’s everything from cake pans to board games to escape room kits,” Falk said.

Falk said the library also has a microscope and telescope for patrons to check out and a giant Connect Four game for warm weather, pickleball and cornhole equipment.

Falk said the library had also implemented a seed library in partnership with the Page County Extension and offered a series of gardening programs. Another fun program provided through the library has been cooking classes.

While adult books make up 45% of the library's circulation, Falk said videos account for 21% of the circulation, children's books 16%, digital downloads 12%, teen books 5%, audiobooks 2% and magazines 1%. Total circulation for the past year was 60,471, which included digital items.

Falk said according to the library system, “patrons saved $850,000 by checking out materials from the library instead of purchasing them themselves.”

This past summer, Falk said the library worked with the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah to host “Community Conversations” as part of a transforming communities grant through the American Library Association and the Association of Rural and Small Libraries. During the summer months, the library also offered fun programs for children as part of the summer reading program.

Support from the city and community is vital for the library's success. Falk said over the past year, 71 people had volunteered their time at the library, giving them 674 hours of their time.

“That’s 17 weeks' worth of full-time staff,” Falk said. “That’s so many things we can do because of the help and support that we have through the community of Shenandoah.”

While the library receives funding from other sources throughout the year, Falk said the majority of the library’s budget — 87% — comes from the city. Falk thanked the city for their continued support, and in return, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen thanked Falk and her staff for their dedication to the library.

“Our library, I think, has a wonderful relationship with our community,” Falk said. “It is very supportive, and we’re thankful for that and were also thankful for the support of the city and the other departments. It is a pleasure to go to work. I have a wonderful staff to work with. We can have the best computers and the best books in the world, but if we did not have a good staff in our library, people would not show up and attend, so I really appreciate the community effort to make the library what we have.”