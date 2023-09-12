The Shenandoah Community School Board was asked Monday afternoon to consider naming the SHS band room after the late Robert Creighton.

From 1952 to 1984, Creighton served as the instrumental music director at SHS and led the Marching Mustang Band, garnering a No. 1 rating in Iowa State Competitions 33 consecutive times.

During the Shenandoah School Board meeting on Sept. 11, Shenandoah resident John Greenleaf addressed the board, saying his request was inspired by a post made on Facebook by Thomas, Creighton’s eldest son, honoring the 1,000 SHS marching musicians who represent Shenandoah.

“Imagine how many hundreds, even thousands of SHS young people knew the thrill of being a state champion representing their high school and city,” Greenleaf read from Thomas’ post on Facebook. “Many have not been champions again, but they were four times in their high school career, an honor that would never be taken away from them. The band never got its due. If, imagine the sports team, won Iowa State No. 1 honors for 33 years in a row, reference would go down in local history. They would erect statues of those young champions and name stadiums after them and their marching bands. I admire the current SHS young people for working so hard, but the glory days are over. I guess Shenandoah never really realized what it had until it was too late.”

“And he closes his post with, “I miss and give thanks for all the very crisp autumn mornings,” Greenleaf said.

Greenleaf credited Creighton for believing in discipline and leading a successful marching band.

“Dr. Creighton, he was a Marine,” Greenleaf said. “He believed in discipline and the young Marching Mustangs who practiced out on the field at about 7 o'clock every morning; if they were even a second late, they weren’t late again. Because he made sure of it.”

After posting the question, “Do you think that the band room should be named in Dr. Creighton's honor?” on Facebook, Greenleaf said he received feedback.

“There were quite a few reactions to this,” Greenleaf said. “One hundred and eighteen people gave a thumbs up. Fifty-nine people loved it, for a total of 177.”

The board could not make any decisions Monday afternoon, but Greenleaf asked that the board “take what I’ve just read to you to heart to honor Dr. Creighton for what he did for 33 years.”

Creighton also served the city of Shenandoah for 27 years. Eighteen of those years were served as a city councilman and nine as mayor. The city honored him by naming the street located by the Shenandoah K-8 building, Dr. Creighton Circle.