Twenty-four seniors from Shenandoah High School and IGNITE Program were honored at the annual Shenandoah Rotary Club Honors Luncheon on May 9.

Rotary Club President Julie O’Hara said those students honored during the luncheon had achieved a 3.5-grade point average. With 15 of those students in attendance, O’Hara congratulated them, saying this was her favorite celebration of the year, where the Rotarians could gather with the students and their families to recognize those students for their academic achievements.

Emma Olson was also recognized at the luncheon as the recipient of this year's Rotary Scholarship. Olson will receive $500 yearly for the next four years for her educational endeavors.

Kurt Henstorf, chair of the scholarship committee, said many factors were considered when selecting the scholarship recipient.

“They include academic achievement, leadership, community service, service above self, how a student exemplifies a four-way test and the student's quest for self-improvement and for excellence,” Henstof said.

He said the committee carefully reviews the content of each application's narrative portion, saying it relates to the Rotary’s motto, “service about self.”

With over 1.2 million members worldwide and over 46,000 Rotary Clubs worldwide, Henstorf said it was the first organization created for a common service club type organization.

Henstorf addressed the students in attendance, saying, “If you commit yourselves to serving others, your lives can have an immense and positive impact on others in your communities.”

Senior Class Sponsor Linda Anderson said between the Shenandoah High School and the IGNITE Program, 81 students were graduating in the Class of 2023. And out of those 81 students, she said 42 had achieved a GPA of 3.25 or higher.

“As part of the Shenandoah High School faculty, we are so proud of their achievements,” Anderson said. “Not only for what has been achieved but for what the future holds for them.”

Special guest speaker Dustin Christianson, a 2005 SHS graduate and certified financial planner for Edward Jones, presented a challenge to the students and guests in attendance.

Christianson’s challenge to the students was to return to their high school as often as possible.

“Just because you’re graduating does not mean that those resources are cut off to you,” Christianson said.

He encouraged students to attend practices for whatever activities they had been involved in during high school, whether sports, band or theatre.

“See the teachers, see the other coaches, but most importantly, see your peers,” Christianson said. “Share your experiences with them. Because whether you know it or not, there’s a lot of people that look up to you.”

Christianson said students graduating from SHS had a “built-in advantage being from a small town.”

“Any professional that’s in this town, reach out to them,” Christianson said. “They're going to talk to you. They’re going to give a genuine response. They’re going to have some interest because you’re from here and we care. So its your choice in these next few years if you don’t take advantage of that.”

His challenge to others attending the luncheon was to “take the call” when students reached out for guidance. He urged them to share their knowledge and help those students build the professional network that will help guide them in their future.

Christianson said Shenandoah and southwest Iowa have plenty of opportunities for students wanting to return to the area and plenty of potential opportunities still to be created.

“Be proud of where you came from and what is provided for you,” Christianson said. “Go experience the world, learn, grow, have a ton of fun and come back to Shenandoah.

“If you don’t come back to Shenandoah, give back to Shenandoah. Be involved in your community, whether that’s Shenandoah or not. You’ve been given all the tools you need to begin this next phase of your life. You should be confident in your abilities to attach those next steps because of the foundation you got here in Shenandoah. That’s what it is, just a foundation. You have to continue to build off that, and if you do, there's no reason for you to not be a success.”

Students from the SHS class of 2023 honored were Paige Gleason, Katelynn Anderzhon, Emma Olson, Natalie VanScoy, Amelia Mattes, Kate Lantz, Alex McIntosh, Mia Wallace, Sydney Edwards, Jersey Fahey, Cade Fielder, Adam Kirby, Beau Gardner, Molli Finn, Hunter Tompkins, Kemper Long, Blake Heraold, Triston Akers. Students in the IGNITE Program honored were Kelsey Franklin, Camden Vessely, Kaitlyn Widger, Joslyn Shum, Madison Dickerson and Lauryn Dukes.

Special guests were Dr. Kerri Nelson, Shenandoah superintendent; Andrew Christensen, high school principal; Heather Weiss, high school guidance counselor; Linda Anderson, senior class sponsor and Denise Greene, IGNITE sponsor.