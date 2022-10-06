Shenandoah Rotary Club participates in global Imagine Rotary Tour

Shenandoah Rotary was one of the clubs in the area selected for a visit from two Rotary district governors as part of a global Imagine Rotary Tour. District 5650 Governor Barbara Bartle of Lincoln and District 5630 Governor Deb McCaslin of Broken Bow were guests at the Shenandoah Rotary luncheon on Oct. 5.

Bartle and McCaslin are meeting with Rotarians and community leaders across Nebraska and Western Iowa to share Rotary’s story and hear the challenges communities are facing, as well as their growth and progress.

“The theme for 2022-23 for all of Rotary is Imagine Rotary,” Bartle said. “President Jones wants people to dream big and imagine the possibilities and utilize the power of Rotary and community leaders to make things happen.”

Rotary International President Jennifer Jones, from Ontario, Canada, is the first female president of the Rotary International in its 117-year history.

“President Jones challenged the district governors to find a way to connect with Rotarians in our districts,” Bartle said. “Our Imagine Rotary Impact Tour began in Kearney on Sept. 26, and we will conclude the tour in Lincoln on (Oct.) 6th. We want to learn more about these communities and hear about their economic development. Our goal is to promote and elevate the importance of Rotary and our service to communities to help them achieve their objectives, thus the word impact.”

“We’re involving people from nearly every Rotary club in our two districts,” said McCaslin. “We want people in those communities to know just how we contribute to our communities no matter where we live.”

Mayor Roger McQueen welcomed the guests and encouraged them to explore Shenandoah.

“Our city has a lot of amenities to offer our citizens and a wide range of activities,” McQueen said, also high lighting the variety of what is available to do within the city.

McQueen also explained several areas of economic growth.

“We are revamping an eyesore that has sat for years, and you’ll hear more about that in a bit. We also have a downtown building that is getting completely renovated,” he said. “Instead of a crumbling building, we’ll have a showcase on that corner on Sheridan. And, we took a green space city lot, and soon we’ll have a new laundromat. There’s a new credit union going up at record speed out on the highway.”

He also described the upcoming groundbreaking on an age 55-plus housing unit that will be constructed and mentioned the new pregnancy center in town.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this community,” he said. “I applaud the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry. Our theme for ShenFest was Imagine the Future. I can’t think of anything better, because that is what we are doing every day and that’s what we are going to continue to strive to do every day.”

Executive vice president of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association (SCIA), Gregg Connell, also shared several developments currently happening in town.

“We have some incredible opportunities in Shenandoah, but this is a one in 10 lifetimes opportunity,” Connell said. “About a year ago to date, I met with Green Plain corporate executives and two other companies to find out that Green Plains was going to build a clean-sugar facility at one of their 11 plants. They discussed incentives and finances, and in my head, I was thinking of $40-$50 million would be going into this type of facility. But, then it was mentioned that the value of their investment would be $500 million. To put that in context, it’s two-and-a-half times the total valuation of the City of Shenandoah. It was a competition to see who would get it. On May 8, they announced that Shenandoah would be the site, and now the total valuation is about one billion dollars.” Connell talked about the infrastructure issues that need to be addressed and what the tax revenue would mean for Shenandoah. He also expressed his delight about two other companies that the SCIA has been in contact with who are currently locating sites in Shenandoah to set up shop. He also gave praise to Pella Corporation, as they have expanded their facility and have hired 268 new people in the past year.

Connell thanked the mayor and the city manager, AJ Lyman, for the help and support they have provided.

“It’s been a big undertaking and there is going to be huge task for finding housing,” he said. “They say a journey of 1,000 miles starts with the first step. We’ve got about 10 steps. But, I think the future of Shenandoah is incredible. We should be extremely proud.”

Dr. Margaret Brady was up next to talk about her vision and dreams. Brady is the owner and operator of Healthy Tails Retreat, but has been busy with many other endeavors within the community. Brady said after she heard people talking about the lack of housing in Shenandoah and, after contacting powers that be within the city, she got to work. She has now has remodeled and sold seven previously run down properties in town.

“I was looking for my next project and drove by the old Johnson Brothers Mill on the west end of town. I talked to the city attorney and here we are,” she said.

She immediately started making plans for its use. After a brief history of the building, Brady told the Rotarians and guests her vision.

“Some of this building will be used as a warehouse and storage. One of my visions is having an architectural salvage store down on ground level,” she said. “I also thought it could be a place for small producers to set up down in the retail area, as well. There are office spaces on the second floor, and I think there is a market for space that isn’t in your house when you’re still working from home.”

Brady’s goal for the third floor of the building is to house small startups

“There is enough for eight units there that would make great incubators for small businesses,” she said. “It could be a place for people to get started in the small business world without having to put out a ton of money. We could build them for success and hopefully within a year, move them into a downtown space. But if housing or apartments makes more sense, then we’ll do that.”

Brady also discussed the possibility of utilizing the building as a facility for much more. “We have the Wabash Trace, which I think is a huge untapped potential, and we could be renting electric bikes, etc. It could be a center of fun for the community where we aren’t just doing things within the walls,” she said.

“Thank you for letting me share my dreams with you. Who, but I, could take on this crazy building and make something happen? I really want to inspire you all to just dream, dream big and just go for things. Leaving your footprint in your hometown is a great thing to do.”

Bartle ended the luncheon by saying “fantastic things” were happening in Shenandoah.

“So much energy,” she added. “As I sit and listen to this wonderful program and imagine the future, I also think about those impactful things that this club could do with this wonderful vision and these great leaders.”