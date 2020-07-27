Shenandoah’s 2020 Shenfest Canceled Due to Pandemic

The Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Board has voted to cancel the 2020 Shenfest festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release, the board made this decision in order to help protect the community and not contribute to the spread of COVID-19.
The decision pertains to all Shenfest events planned by SCIA and includes the parade, Miss Shenandoah & Little Miss Shenandoah Pageant, concerts, food court, tractor show, and Everly Brothers house car show.
According to the press release, several factors were considered in making this decision. All but one of the Shenandoah class reunions had postponed their gatherings on Sept. 26. Iowa High School Band Association released a statement canceling their contests stating that they could see no safe way for marching bands from other communities to travel and compete. The board recognized the difficultly in requiring spectators and participants to wear masks and social distance during the parade and other activities. The cancelation of concert events and Miss Shenandoah pageant in the high school auditorium were also factors. And the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county due to gatherings made the SCIA Board believe the event could be a health hazard.
Shenfest 2021 will be celebrated as Shenandoah’s 150th celebration. Ideas for activities for the anniversary are welcome. Contact SCIA by email or phone, chamber@shenandoahiowa.net, 712-246-3455. Planning meetings will begin soon with safety measures in place.
