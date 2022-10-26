Shenandoah’s 2022 new official community guidebook

Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association partnered with Shenandoah Valley News to publish the 2022 Shenandoah Visitor and Community Guide. Copies are available at the SCIA office at 619 W. Sheridan Ave., The Valley News office at 617 W. Sheridan Avenue, Shenandoah City Hall at 500 W. Clarinda Ave., and at various Shenandoah merchants.

The full-color guidebook offers a comprehensive look at the Shenandoah community, especially for visitors and new residents. Existing residents will also find the contact information for SCIA businesses and community services helpful.

“Shenandoah is a beautiful town with friendly people, progressive businesses and lots of activities, all presented in the new book,” said SCIA Marketing Director Shelly Warner, who provided copy and photography for the book. “Newcomers and longtime residents alike will learn new things. Shenandoah has a lot to be proud of.”

The book includes information about Shenandoah’s history, attractions, entertainment, shopping, dining, events, recreation, healthcare, education, businesses, industry, services and utilities. It also contains a city map and a business directory of SCIA members, all in a larger magazine format. The guide has traditionally been printed every two years.

SCIA also launched a new website this year: sciaiowa.com. The website has a new look with similar information as in the book, with lots of colorful photos. In addition, it has a current calendar of events and SCIA news section, information about SCIA and how to become a member. SCIA partnered with SCIA member Community Connections to create the new website.

“There is a lot of continuity across both mediums to establish branding,” Warner said. “We also updated our sun logo that was created around the year 2000. We added a green stripe with the words ‘Advancing our Community at High Speed!’ This refers not only to the fact that Shenandoah is a small community with broad band internet access, but also refers to the exciting economic development prospects of the near future.”

For questions about the website or community guide, contact SCIA at 712-245-3455, or to request a visitor guide, email chamber@sciaiowa.com.