Shenandoah’s Moonlight Magic scheduled for Oct. 26

In Shenandoah, children are not only preparing their costumes for Halloween night but also for a spooktacular time in downtown Shenandoah.

The annual Moonlight Magic Trick or Treating event in downtown Shenandoah is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. It is sponsored by First National Bank, Shenandoah Fareway Store and Shenandoah Family Dentistry. The line will form in front of First National Bank on Blossom Street, but if past years are any indicator, the line will stretch quite a ways down Thomas Avenue for this event. Adam Wright with First National Bank said on average, 500 kids participate in the event each year.

Children have enjoyed the annual Halloween event for more than 35 years, and Wright said it is a fun way for businesses and the community to interact.

“The kids are always so excited to come through and get candy from everyone,” Wright said. “You (businesses) get a ton of eyeballs on you when you are passing out candy with 500 kids coming through with parents. It’s a huge opportunity for you to market yourself while doing something awesome for the kids.”

As the line of children dressed in costumes leaves First National Bank, they will head west down Sheridan Avenue until they reach the end of the business district, before crossing over to the opposite side of Sheridan Avenue to head back east. Once you have finished trick or treating at the downtown businesses, you can make your way over to the City Hall Gazebo for a free hot dog from the Shenandoah Fareway Store. First National Bank will provide children with plastic bags for the event, and trick-or-treaters will receive a toothbrush and toothpaste from Shenandoah Family Dentistry.

Wright said First National Bank appreciates that Fareway and Shenandoah Family Dentistry have continued to partner with them for a number of years to make the event successful.