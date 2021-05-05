Shenandoah’s Sportsman Park home to a new community garden

Shenandoah residents wanting to plant a garden but don’t have the space or land will soon have the opportunity.

A Shenandoah Community Garden project spearheaded by Shenandoah Park and Rec Director Chad Tiemeyer is taking shape on the east side of Sportsman Park next to the Wabash Trace Nature Trail.

Tiemeyer said this first year would be trial and error and the city was going to try something a little different with the garden. A portion of the ground will be allocated to grow produce that will be given back to the community. He said among the places that would be eligible to receive the produce would be the food pantry, school lunch program, or churches that provide community meals.

A volunteer group that includes the Shenandoah High School horticulture class and the Shenandoah Rotary Club will plant and maintain the portion of the garden going back to the community. Grants and donations will fund the seeds, starter plants and other costs of this portion of the project.

“I know they’re going to do a great job, but the summers can get long, so we are always looking for volunteers to lend a hand,” said Tiemeyer.

The remainder of the garden will be available for community members to rent for a minimal fee.