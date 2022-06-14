Shenandoah school board approves tuition agreement with Hamburg

A few items on the agenda drew extended discussion at the Shenandoah Community School District Board of Directors meeting Monday, June 13.

The board unanimously approved a tuition agreement with the Hamburg Community School District and approved the resignation of teacher Kelsey Potratz, which came after she had already signed a contract for the 2022/2023 school year. Additionally, Bob Larson attended the meeting and presented a request to honor Bill Ludwig, a longtime Industrial Arts teacher in the district, who recently passed away.

The first of those three to be talked about was the tuition agreement with Hamburg. Shenandoah Superintendent Kerri Nelson explained that, when the Farragut district dissolved, Hamburg became a K-8 school and was required by Iowa Code to have a tuition agreement with a contiguous district for its high school students. Hamburg has had an agreement with Sidney since that time. Even with Hamburg’s new charter school being available for high school students in the district, starting this fall, Iowa Code still requires a tuition agreement for high school students who want to enroll in a traditional high school.

Hamburg doesn’t have an agreement in place with Sidney for the 2022/2023 school year and discussions with the Hamburg and Shenandoah districts began after three Hamburg students expressed interest in attending school at Shenandoah. Nelson “fully anticipates” the count of Hamburg students coming to Shenandoah to be three when school starts in the fall. Hamburg would be responsible for transporting those students to and from Shenandoah and this gives them a traditional high school option.

After several questions posed by multiple members of the board, the agreement was unanimously passed.

The resignation of Potratz was its own agenda item and Nelson said she had been in communication with Potratz for quite some time now about this possibility, as Potratz resigned to take an administrative position in another district that opened up later than usual. The board could also require up to a $1,000 payment for the late resignation. Nelson called Potratz a “high-need teacher” and said there is no one currently in the district that could fill her spot. Any training done by a current staff member would require a full Master’s program that could take one to two years. Nelson recommended accepting the resignation because Potratz was advancing in her career and there had been communication between the two. The board unanimously approved the resignation with stipulations that it was accepted because of those circumstances.

Larson then addressed the board on recognizing Ludwig, who he called “one of the finest educators Shenandoah has had.” Ludwig taught Industrial Arts from 1962 through 1997 and was well-respected and an inspiration to many students, according to Larson. He was also active in the community and a Special Olympics coach. He did all of this despite many health concerns over the years. Larson requested the Board name the Industrial Arts area of the high school building after Ludwig to memorialize him.

Nelson said she and Larson had communicated about this for some time and said Larson has waited a long time to present this to the board. She “most certainly supports” honoring Ludwig, but had one main concern, wondering if the district would decide in the future to build a technical center, that the current area would be converted into classroom space.

There was quite a bit of discussion and multiple board members said more research was needed on the discussion item on the agenda. No members had any objections to additional research being done on this and Nelson said she would look into it and have a recommendation for the Board at a future meeting.

The board also approved a Concurrent Enrollment Agreement with Tarkio Technology Institute. Nelson said the school is expanding rapidly and has many programs that would be beneficial for Shenandoah students. The agreement was approved unanimously with the stipulation that students enrolled in the program would also receive high school credit. Nelson said the agreement will increase opportunities for students, especially those who are interested in vocational education.

The board approved an increase of the substitute teacher per diem rate by $40 to $160/per day, which Nelson said is in the normal range for rural districts in the state. The board also made a couple changes to vacation policy for administrators and directors.

The board also approved a copier lease with Counsel/Visual Edge IT and the purchase of Sentinel One End Point Protection for internet security in the district, a change from past years.

The board also approved the consent agenda, a three-year audit bid with Nolte, Cornman and Johnson, an updated ACH agreement with Bank Iowa and an agreement with the Page County Fair.

The next regular meeting of the board will take place July 11.