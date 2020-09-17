Shenandoah school board hears district's annual report

The Shenandoah School Board heard the district’s annual report at its regular meeting Sept. 14.
Board member Kathy Langley joined the meeting by phone, but feedback issues on the phone caused her to leave during the meeting. All other board members were present.
Shenandoah Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson presented the report that was different than past years because of the lack of in-person schooling in the spring. The report is required to be submitted to the Iowa Department of Education by Sept. 15.
The lack of mandated classroom time in the spring makes it difficult to take anything from the district’s attendance figures and state assessments weren’t given in the spring, meaning that data also wasn’t there.
Overall enrollment is a concern. Nelson said the numbers on the report look steady, but they are anticipating a drop for this year. Part of that, according to Nelson, is families moving out of the district and part is families choosing to keep their kids at home for schooling.
Another concern in the report was issues with bullying/harassment in the district. Nelson said by the legal definition of bullying and harassment there were five incidences in the last year.
“We are looking again at our policy,” said Nelson, “and going through scenarios with our staff to connect with it more. We are also looking through curriculum options.”
She said any new curriculum the district does decide to use would not begin until the 2021/22 school year.
The report also indicates a bigger than usual drop at the beginning of the school year in literacy and math, especially with younger students. Nelson said discussions are taking place on how to help in that area.
During the public forum, the board heard from Taylor Buick, who brought in a petition that she was going to present to the city council on a proposed stop sign and crosswalk on Nishna Road near Nicholson Park. A bus stop is located at that park. The board was unable to give a response because the issue wasn’t on the agenda, but board member Jeff Hiser chimed in saying the board needs to discuss bus stops at some point soon.
A copy of the petition was left with Nelson and the board.
The board approved delegating board member Adam Van Der Vliet to attend the Iowa Association of School Boards Delegate Assembly later this year. Van Der Vliet has attended the meeting in the past to represent Shenandoah’s board.
Every year the IASB talks about their priorities for the upcoming legislative session. The Shenandoah board decided to stick with the state board’s four main priorities, which are preschool funding, mental health, school funding policy and supplemental state aid. There was discussion about property tax taking the place of one of those four locally, but they decided to stay with the state while making sure property tax is addressed.
A new model of the proposed sculpture to be placed outside the middle school was shown to the board. Nelson said a final contract is being negotiated. The board liked what they saw with the model and gave Nelson the okay to go ahead and finalize that contract. The board will have to approve the final contract.
In other business the board also approved:
- Several personnel requests, most of which were modifications by a 3-1 to vote with Hiser voting in opposition.
- The second reading of the Title IX Policy 106 by a 4-0 vote.
- A Banking Resolution with First National Bank of Creston by a 3-1 vote. Hiser voted in opposition.
- A Subaward Agreement with Iowa Workforce Development by a 4-0 vote.
Prior to the meeting adjourning, Hiser expressed concern on why, during Senior Night at the football game, there was someone, who was not a family member, walking with members of the football team with nobody having masks on.
Board president Jean Fichter wanted to officially thank the teachers and administrators for their work so far this school year. All other present board members added their own “thank you” as well.
The next regular meeting of the school board is set for Oct. 12.
