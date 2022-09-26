Shenandoah School District holds emergency drills

The Shenandoah Community School District plans a second drill to prepare staff and students for emergencies.

Shenandoah JK-8 Principle Aaron Burdorf announced that around 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, the Shenandoah Community School District would participate in a drill in collaboration with the Shenandoah Police Department, Shenandoah Fire and Rescue, Shenandoah EMS and Page County Sheriff. He said this is the second drill of this nature to help prepare staff and students for emergency situations.

Burdorf said the community may hear numerous emergency sirens during the drill and said the public should not be alarmed.

Burdorf said the first drill on Sept. 16 was a basic evacuation drill and it went well. He said the second drill would also allow emergency responders to practice how “they would respond” to the school buildings in the event of an emergency.

“The goal is to have our students, staff and community responders all prepared, as best as possible, for any type of an emergency that might occur,” Burdorf said. “This is good practice for all of us.”