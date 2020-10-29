Shenandoah School District updates mask guidance

An increase in the number of students being placed into quarantine because of COVID-19 has forced Shenandoah school officials to look at the district's current mask guidance.
A letter was sent out on Wednesday explaining additional precautionary measures the administrative team would be implementing beginning Nov. 2. These new measures require students to wear masks throughout the school day except for lunch, recess, early grade rest time, and some PE activities.
School officials stated in the letter the additional measures are regardless of the distance between students and are according to the most recent CDC guidelines for business, education, and child care settings.
Shenandoah Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson said the district has been using mask guidance since the beginning of the year. After looking at the state's new mask guidance, school officials found adjustments needed to be made during classroom time. The students are currently allowed to remove their masks in the classroom while seated at their desks with proper distancing between them. Nelson said allowing students to take breaks from wearing their masks in the classroom has contributed to the increase of students being placed into quarantine.
“I believe the staff is doing a really good job and taking the right steps to mitigate the virus,” said Nelson. “It’s not completely possible to stop the virus from entering the school, but we continually reevaluate what we’re doing, what works, and what does not.”
Nelson said by not allowing a whole classroom to remove their masks at the same time while seated at their desks would help reduce the number of students who are quarantined when there is a positive case identified in one of the buildings.
“So as we’ve looked at the data and had conversations about what we can do to keep more kids in school, we have decided that we’re going to reduce those break times, and masks will be worn in our classrooms except for lunch and recess, early grade rest time and during PE activities,” said Nelson. “We will still allow a student to take a reasonable break. We just won’t be allowing an entire class to take a break at the same time.”
School officials stated in the letter that the district would continue to use state guidance for school activities and programs.
In August, the district returned to school with a leveled response plan in place. The 2020-2021 school year started at a Level 2, indicating a moderate risk of COVID-19. Nelson said the district has since moved up to Level 3, which suggests a higher risk of COVID-19 and includes additional restrictions being implemented.
Nelson said the different levels of response reflects the positivity rate within the community.
“Knowing that we’ve had an increase of cases the last couple of weeks definitely makes us stop and reevaluate what's working, what's not and where do we need to adjust,” said Nelson.
Nelson indicated the district was not close to reaching the 10% threshold that would require the district to close and transition to remote learning.
Daily COVID-19 updates for the district can be found on the website at https://www.shencsd.com/
