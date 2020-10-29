Shenandoah School District updates mask guidance

Nelson said by not allowing a whole classroom to remove their masks at the same time while seated at their desks would help reduce the number of students who are quarantined when there is a positive case identified in one of the buildings.

“So as we’ve looked at the data and had conversations about what we can do to keep more kids in school, we have decided that we’re going to reduce those break times, and masks will be worn in our classrooms except for lunch and recess, early grade rest time and during PE activities,” said Nelson. “We will still allow a student to take a reasonable break. We just won’t be allowing an entire class to take a break at the same time.”

School officials stated in the letter that the district would continue to use state guidance for school activities and programs.

In August, the district returned to school with a leveled response plan in place. The 2020-2021 school year started at a Level 2, indicating a moderate risk of COVID-19. Nelson said the district has since moved up to Level 3, which suggests a higher risk of COVID-19 and includes additional restrictions being implemented.

Nelson said the different levels of response reflects the positivity rate within the community.