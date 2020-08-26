As students head back to class today in the Shenandoah Community School District, teachers are prepared to teach under unusual circumstances. During the first two days, staff will familiarize students with the procedures that have been implanted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ten new teachers have joined the team in Shenandoah to kick off the 2020-2021 school year. Back row: Logan Roberts (6th Grade Science), Kiley Ryan (3rd Grade), William Flowers (8th Grade Math). Middle row: Keegan Nelson (6th Grade Language Arts), Mallory DeGase (2nd Grade), Stephanie Cran (HS Math). Front row: Vanessa Morgan-Fine (MS Special Ed), Grace Gleaves (Kindergarten), Kristine Price (Elementary Art), Karter Rohrbaugh (8th Grade Social Studies).
Shenandoah School District welcomes students back
- staff report
