Shenandoah School employee tests positive for COVID-19

Officials from the district are working with Page County Public Health and are using the mask guidance sent out last week to determine who is identified as a close contact.

Shenandoah Superintendent Kerri Nelson said in the letter that due to the young age of the children involved, the district has decided to close the classroom the employee is assigned to temporarily and reopen the classroom on Nov. 2.

“We believe this is the best course of action to avoid potentially spreading the virus, and for the health and safety of the children and staff involved,” said Nelson. “We all must step forward to do what we can to help prevent the spread of COVID 19. I strongly urge all students and staff to take precautions, including wearing face coverings or masks, washing your hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding larger group settings, staying home when you are sick, and voluntarily self-reporting. This is for your child’s safety and for the protection of others.”