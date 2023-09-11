Bright colors were flying through the air near Mustang Field as Shenandoah Schools kicked off homecoming week with a Color Blast Run/Walk on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The Shenandoah Athletic Department and Booster Club joined forces to sponsor the fun affair that was suitable for all ages and for anyone who wanted to run, walk, skip or push a stroller. Over 100 participants enjoyed seven to eight color stations where volunteers scooped up colored powder and tossed it their way, creating beautifully decorated T-shirts.

Activities Director Jon Weinrich said that the event got started by the previous activities director, Aaron Burdorf, to provide a fun family activity that would generate excitement for the start of homecoming week. The run/walk is in its sixth year and the school is very appreciative of the sponsors.

“There are costs for all of the color products involved so we really just try to break even. Pella donates the shirts that people wear for the run/walk and our Booster Club sponsors the cookout afterwards, so we are very thankful for them,” he said.

Weinrich said that it’s an entertaining event to host that has few challenges.

“I think the one challenging thing is trying to accurately portray the event. It's not really a race, and it is truly something that anyone can do, he said. "It’s 1.5 miles long and can take as little as 10 minutes and or as long as 30 minutes. People can go as fast as they want or really take their time. The color is a powder, not a paint, so it's not near as messy as one might think, and it washes out with ease. We want to encourage people and families to come and check it out next year if they have never done this before.”

Sunglasses were available for participants wanting to protect their eyes.