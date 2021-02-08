Shenandoah Schools keep current COVID-19 safety measures in place

Updates made by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds that took effect on Sunday to the public health emergency declaration will not change the Shenandoah School District's safety measures during the school day.

Shenandoah Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson said the only thing that may change is the requirements for spectators at athletic events. However, as of Monday, the district was still in discussions with the Hawkeye 10.

Nelson said the district relies on the Iowa Department of Public Health and CDC for guidance.

"Until there is a significant change or we have different directives from the department of education, I foresee that we will continue to follow many of these guidelines," said Nelson. "It’s the only way we know how to be safe right now.”

Nelson said following the IDPH and CDC guidance on requiring students and staff to wear masks cuts down on the number of students and staff that would need to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19.

“If we’re not wearing masks, we have to quarantine more students and more staff, which is not good for anyone,” said Nelson. “It’s good for a public health benefit, but it’s not good for student learning or employability. So, we will follow those guidelines until they change.”

