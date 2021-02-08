Shenandoah Schools keep current COVID-19 safety measures in place

Updates made by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds that took effect on Sunday to the public health emergency declaration will not change the Shenandoah School District's safety measures during the school day.
Shenandoah Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson said the only thing that may change is the requirements for spectators at athletic events. However, as of Monday, the district was still in discussions with the Hawkeye 10.
Nelson said the district relies on the Iowa Department of Public Health and CDC for guidance.
"Until there is a significant change or we have different directives from the department of education, I foresee that we will continue to follow many of these guidelines," said Nelson. "It’s the only way we know how to be safe right now.”
Nelson said following the IDPH and CDC guidance on requiring students and staff to wear masks cuts down on the number of students and staff that would need to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19.
“If we’re not wearing masks, we have to quarantine more students and more staff, which is not good for anyone,” said Nelson. “It’s good for a public health benefit, but it’s not good for student learning or employability. So, we will follow those guidelines until they change.”
Nelson said 140 staff members within the district received a COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 5 and will receive their second dose on March 5. According to the district's website, 50 students and 37 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.
She said it has been difficult during the pandemic, but the district has managed to work together to get through the challenges that have arisen.
“I really appreciate how the staff and honestly the students and the families they’ve been very cooperative,” said Nelson. “They’ve all worked with us and we’ve been able to stay in school. That’s a major credit to everyone's effort to be safe.”
Nelson said there had been instances where students and staff have been required to quarantine and even though the district doesn't like to do that, it has contributed to keeping everyone safe. She said students and staff had adjusted to the safety measures such as wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing.
“I think we’ve all made the adjustment,” said Nelson. “We know what’s expected and we know what we need to do but it's still hard to accept. It’s a change in lifestyle that nobody really bargained for.”
Nelson believes the pandemic has taught individuals how resilient they can be as a district.
“We can adapt and make changes,” said Nelson. “We’ve had to problem solve, but I think we’ve learned that we can do that. I think we’ve learned that we really can count on each other to do our best to overcome.”