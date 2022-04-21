Shenandoah 'ShenDig' Barbeque Competition teams up with SW Iowa Barbeque Trail

The Forum To Revitalize Shenandoah has announced that the Shenandoah “ShenDig” Barbeque Competition has entered into a regional alliance with three other communities to help co-sponsor and cross-promote each other’s summertime barbeque events to foster greater success for all four events.

The SW Iowa Barbeque Trail will consist of four summer barbeque events in SW Iowa that will consist of Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned and unsanctioned events and will include some of the best barbeque in the midwest!

The Cities of Corning, Red Oak and Denison have joined with Shenandoah to collaborate on a summer-long promotion of exciting and great tasting barbeque events here in SW Iowa. Those events will include the Shenandoah “ShenDig” Barbeque Competition July 29 and 30, The Red Oak Junction Days Barbeque June 23 - 26, The Corning Battle of the BBQ July 22 and 23 and the Tri-City BBQ Fest in Denison September 16 and 17.

Members of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah said, “right now is a great time for communities in SW Iowa to work together and build each other up with support for great events like this, and there is no doubt after this summer, these communities will prove how beneficial it is for all of the towns involved.”

The Forum hopes the community can attend any one of these events or maybe all of them and get your fill of great midwestern barbeque! They look forward to seeing you this summer!