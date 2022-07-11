Shenandoah ‘ShenDig’ designated as official qualifier event

Shenandoah’s “ShenDig” Barbeque Competition has reached Qualifier status.

The Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah and Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association announced this week that the upcoming Shenandoah “ShenDig” Barbeque Competition has been designated as an official qualifier event with the Kansas City Barbeque Society. To achieve this, certain levels of expectations from the KCBS organization must be obtained by the local competition committee and its organizers. All of those requirements have been met and the Shenandoah “ShenDig” has achieved that designation of “Qualifier.”

With the “Qualifier” designation, the “ShenDig” Barbeque Competition will have a Grand Champion that will be awarded an automatic invitation to compete at the American Royal BBQ Competition in Kansas City, will be in the lottery pool for the Jack Daniels invitational and will be awarded an automatic invitation to the World BBQ competition in Alabama, as long as that Grand Champion is a KCBS member. Additional teams will be accepted until the final week prior to the competition. The Shenandoah “ShenDig” is held the final weekend of qualification for The “Royal,” “Jack Daniels” and “World” Championship.

Members of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah said they are proud to accept this designation and organizers Stacy Truex and Mace Hensen credit the huge amount of support from the community for being able to achieve that designation in the first year of hosting the competition!

“To the community of Shenandoah and SW Iowa, the Forum would like to say thank you,” said organizers.

The Shenandoah “ShenDig” Barbeque Competition will be held Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30 at the Elks Lodge on Highway 59 in Shenandoah.