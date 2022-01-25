Shenandoah Speech Team progresses to State Contest

The Shenandoah Speech Team traveled to Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs on Sat. Jan. 22 to compete in the 2022 IHSSA District Large Group Speech Contest. Eight groups went to competition, and finished the day with six Division 1 ratings and two Division 2 ratings.

The groups earning Division 1 ratings who will progress to State Contest at West Des Moines Valley High School on Feb. 5 are as follows:

Varsity Choral Reading: Sophia Adkins, Hadlee Kinghorn, Jocelyn Kirk, Paul Schlachter, Elijah Schuster, Joshua Schuster, and Le Yuan Sun

Freshmen Readers Theatre: Emma Baldwin, Davin Holste (alternate), Elijah Jacobs, Summer Maher, Drew Morelock, Carter Phipps, and Grace Olson

Varsity Group Mime: Elijah Schuster, Joshua Schuster, and Le Yuan Sun

Freshmen Solo Mime: Carter Phipps

Varsity Group Improvisation: Hadlee Kinghorn and Jocelyn Kirk

Varsity Radio Broadcasting: Mya Hammons, Reggie Haynie, Adrian Gutschenritter, and Mia Wallace

Groups earning Division 2 ratings:

One Act Play: Corey Christianson, Derik Farrell, Adrian Gutschenritter, Reggie Haynie (alternate), Alex McIntosh, Roman Rivers, Hannah Stearns, Wyatt Stevenson, Aurora Trowbridge, and Natalie VanScoy

Freshmen Radio Broadcasting: Davin Holste, Elijah Jacobs, Drew Morelock, and Promise Steng

Coaches Amy Toye, Zach Dotzler, and Mary Peterson are, as always, proud of all the students’ efforts as well as their excellent representation of Shenandoah Schools.

If anyone would like to see the speech team in action, the Shenandoah High School will be hosting a public Showcase performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30 at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. Free-will donation.