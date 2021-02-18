Shenandoah student selected as one of Iowa’s Top Youth Volunteers

David Holste, 13, of Shenandoah, was one of two students named Iowa’s top youth volunteers of 2021 by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, America’s largest youth recognition program based exclusively on volunteer service.
As a State Honoree, Holste will receive a $2,500 scholarship, a silver medallion and an invitation to the program’s virtual national recognition celebration in April, where 10 of the 102 State Honorees will be named America’s top youth volunteers of the year. Those 10 National Honorees will earn an additional $5,000 scholarship, a gold medallion, a crystal trophy for their nominating organization and a $5,000 grant for a nonprofit charitable organization of their choice.
The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, conducted annually by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals, honors students in fifth through 12th grades for making meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteer service.
“We created the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards 26 years ago to highlight and support the work of young people taking on the challenges of a changing world – a mission that rings truer than ever given the events of last year,” said Charles Lowrey, Prudential’s chairman and CEO. “We are proud to celebrate the vision and determination of Spirit of Community’s Class of 2021 and all the ways they’re making their communities safer, healthier and more equitable places to live.”
Shenandoah Middle School teacher Carleen Perry nominated Holste. Holste has been motivated to volunteer within the community in many ways, including cleaning the city parks, posted water-pressure readings on fire hydrants, and made flag posts for a cemetery. He has also volunteered his time to help with the “Shop with a Cop” program, assist with food drives and help the local Knights of Columbus with pancake breakfasts. Most recently, Holste made a video to help students return to school safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.