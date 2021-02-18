Shenandoah student selected as one of Iowa’s Top Youth Volunteers

David Holste, 13, of Shenandoah, was one of two students named Iowa’s top youth volunteers of 2021 by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, America’s largest youth recognition program based exclusively on volunteer service.

As a State Honoree, Holste will receive a $2,500 scholarship, a silver medallion and an invitation to the program’s virtual national recognition celebration in April, where 10 of the 102 State Honorees will be named America’s top youth volunteers of the year. Those 10 National Honorees will earn an additional $5,000 scholarship, a gold medallion, a crystal trophy for their nominating organization and a $5,000 grant for a nonprofit charitable organization of their choice.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, conducted annually by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals, honors students in fifth through 12th grades for making meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteer service.