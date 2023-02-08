The January Students of the Month for the Shenandoah Elementary and Shenndoah Middle School are:
Elementary students Liaunna Heard, Paisley Farmer, Eleanor Fitts, Nova Stacey, Lieryn Griger, Briseis (Bri) Sunderman, Able Gardner, Alexi Field, Finn Martin, Emma Michaelson, Silas Webber, Cambria Johnson, Dalton Weiss, Nolan Hulinger, Teegan Fuller, Jace Bancroft, Eli Kinsler, Levi Clark, Liam Schmoker and Landon Webster.
Middle School students America Avolos-Ruiz, Caden Hodge, Phoenix Overstreet and Kinzlee Potratz.
Elementary principal Aaron Burdorf said in a press release that each month students earn “The Mustang Way” cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. He said those cards are then used in selecting the Student of the Month winners each month and those students receive an award.