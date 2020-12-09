Shenandoah teacher receives Excellence Award

Shenandoah High School Art Instructor Crystal Wittmer was recently awarded the Ed Ease Iowa 2020 Iowa Excellence Award.

Ed Ease Iowa is a nonprofit organization that, through donations, gives funds to Iowa schools and teachers. The organization promotes the advancement of Iowa education and supports Iowa schools, teachers and students.

Each year one Iowa teacher is honored with the Ed Ease Iowa Excellence Award for their dedication and commitment to their students and student families. Wittmer also received $100 to use in her classroom as the recipient of the award.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wittmer graduated in 2006 from Central College in Pella. She taught at the Clarinda High School for six years before accepting a position with the Shenandoah Community School District nine years ago.

Wittmer initially wanted to become a photojournalist, but her passion for working with children swayed her to change her major to education. She enjoys helping her students become problem solvers and find different solutions.

Wittmer said the thought of her classroom being a safe place for students keeps her motivated and says she strives to show her students that she cares.

Ed Ease Iowa also donates money to Iowa schools for small projects and teachers for classroom supplies. The organization also awards a $1,000 scholarship yearly to an Iowa student that plans to attend a college, university, or trade school in Iowa.