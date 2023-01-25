Shenandoah's support for Sorensen official for IEDA Catalyst Grant

The City of Shenandoah made supporting Bri Sorensen with Sorensen Law, LLLP’s pre-application to the IEDA Catalyst Grant Program official at the council's regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday evening.

After hearing project proposals from two individuals — Sorensen and Thomas Slater — at the Oct. 25 Shenandoah City Council meeting, council members tabled action until the Nov. 8 meeting to decide who the city would support in applying for the IEDA Catalyst Grant Program. Individuals selected to receive the grant will be awarded $100,000.

After studying the details of the grant and considering the proposals they had heard, council members selected Sorensen to support in applying for the grant during the Nov. 8 meeting.

Tuesday night at the Jan. 24 meeting, City Administrator AJ Lyman told the council the matter was on the agenda again because, while working through the application process, Sorensen realized the IEDA would like a resolution passed indicating who the city was supporting.

The IEDA Catalyst Grant Program is designed to offer grants to select individuals investing in their community by redeveloping or rehabilitating a building for economic growth.

Sorensen purchased the building at 507 W. Sheridan Ave., which had sat vacant for many years, to renovate the lower level as office space and remodel the three existing apartment units on the upper level. Sorensen said if awarded the $100,000 from the IEDA Catalyst Grant, that money would go toward the second phase of the project, which would be the upstairs apartments.

While the city’s support is behind Sorensen’s project in allowing her to apply for the IEDA Catalyst Grant, there is no guarantee she will be selected to receive the grant. City Administrator AJ Lyman said the city would assist Sorensen in submitting the final application for the IEDA Catalyst grant, which was due in January.

In other business, the council:

• Set a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Feb. 14 to enter into a contract with Valley Farms, Inc. to purchase 5.23 acres of land on Ferguson Road.

• Approved the sale of city-owned property at 113 University Ave. to Dan and Susan Wetzel for $1,000 and set a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Feb. 14.

• Set a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Feb. 14 for maximum property tax dollars and maximum levy for the City of Shenandoah for the fiscal year 2024.

• Approved a one-year contract renewal with a 90-day termination policy with TNT Cleaning for janitorial services at the Shenandoah Fitness Center, Armory Community Center and Shenandoah Golf Course.

The next regular Shenandoah City Council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14.