‘Shendig’ BBQ Competition surpasses organizers expectations

This past weekend, the first-ever Shendig BBQ Competition was held in Shenandoah at the Elks Lodge.

Twenty-seven teams competed in the Kansas City Barbecue Society sanctioned Shendig competition on July 29 and 30, organized by the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah Shendig committee. The grounds behind the Elks Lodge were filled with people of all ages enjoying the event and competing teams, some of whom had traveled for hours to get to the barbecue cook-off. The smells wafting around the grounds from the meat cooking in the smokers were terrific.

Co-chair of the forum committee Mace Hensen opened the awards ceremony Saturday afternoon with a few comments referring to the cook-off turnout as “outstanding.”

“We started this process in November 2021,” Hensen said. “It was just a dream of mine and a short little meeting with me and Mike Bauer of First National Bank. And I’ll tell you what we built an event from nothing. Way to go, Shenandoah.”

Out of the 27 competing teams, 12 of those teams were local within an hour’s drive of Shenandoah. Hensen said other teams traveled from Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota. Hensen said the Kansas City Barbecue Society representatives told him it was unusual to have that many local teams in the first year of a competition.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we did it in Shenandoah,” Hensen told the crowd. “It has been an incredible activity for me and I can’t tell you how heartwarming it’s been to be involved with these teams who came to Shenandoah.”

The forum committee organizing the competition consisted of Hensen and co-chair Stacey Truex, Amanda Schneider, Lorenzo Davila and Natalie Kirsch.

“It has been a labor of love,” said Hensen, describing the barbecue cook-off planning. He said Shenandoah also stepped up when it came to sponsorships for the event. Sponsors included Shenandoah Medical Center, Lynn Furnace and Mitsubishi Heating Equipment, First National Bank, Chat Mobility, Brown’s Shoe Fit, Jeff Subko and Margot Gee, Swift Internet service, Proudly owned by Farmers Telephone and IAMO, Carl A. Nelson, Doll Distributing- Budweiser, KMA, X-Tra Touch Products manufactured by Triple K Manufacturing, Fareway Grocery Stores, Bank Iowa, The Valley News/Clarinda Herald Journal, Shen’s Cans, Shenandoah Elks Lodge, Hy-Vee Grocery, Waubonsie Ridge Beef or Tabor, BAM Marketing and Greg Allumbaugh - A&B Construction and Lawn Care.

Certified Kansas City Barbecue Society judges judged the competition, and on behalf of the society, Shenandoah native Rosemary Morrow spoke to the crowd. Born and raised in Shenandoah, Hensen said it had been a 40-year dream of Rosemary’s to hold a barbecue cook-off in Shenandoah.

“I just want to tell you that looking out in the crowd and seeing the friends from the past, the friends from the future, all the barbecue teams that are here, it absolutely blows me away,” Rosemary said. “Next year, we’re going to make it bigger and better, but my heart belongs to Shenandoah, and in turn, it belongs to you.”

Hensen also announced that Phil Morrow, Rosemary’s husband, had been working with The Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah on a project for the past three months.

“We had to hit a certain mark on attendance actually to make an announcement tonight but were going to make an announcement right here and right now,” Hensen said. “The forum to Revitalize Shenandoah will be presenting a check to the Shenandoah library and Friends of the Library for $1,000 in the name of Rosemary’s family, the Revell family, in honor of my dear friend Rosemary Morrow.”

When visiting Shenandoah earlier this year to announce Shendig, Rosemary said that her first job was in the children’s department of the Shenandoah Public Library, making $1 an hour. The announcement of the donation was very emotional for her.

When combining the scores of all the top 10 finishing teams, Smokin Lefty’s Barbecue from Omaha, Nebraska, was announced as the overall winning team and Grand Champion of the cook-off scoring 705.0972. The win qualifies Dave and Jim Feder of Smokin’ Lefty’s Barbecue to compete in the World Barbecue Championships and the American Royal World Series of Barbecue Competition. In addition, Smokin’ Lefty’s Barbecue is entered into the Jack Daniels World Championship Invitational Barbecue draw.

Dave with Smokin’ Lefty’s Barbecue described the win as “amazing.”

“We’ll be back next year,” he said. “It was fun and a great contest for the first year. We will definitely do it again.”

Placing second and winning the reserve grand championship scoring 701.1200 was Awesome Racks Cookin’ Crew out of Quincy, Illinois.

First time in Shenandoah, Terry Bower with Awesome Racks Cookin’ Crew said he has been competing for 14 years, and it started with a local barbecue in his backyard. Averaging 15 – 18 competitions a year, he said his favorite part is the camaraderie with all the teams.

At 5 a.m. on Saturday, Bower started putting his meat in the smoker.

“I’m not trying to compete against other cookers; I’m trying to impress six people sitting at the table,” he said. “So everybody’s subject to taste, tenderness and flavor.”

Bower said the process of preparing for the competition started at the beginning of the week at home, where they trim the meat. When arriving at the cook-off, Bower said the meat was inspected. Then Friday evening, the cookers start preparing the meats and keep them in the refrigerator overnight, and then Saturday morning, they put the meat in the smoker. Bower said the large meats go on first and then the smaller ones.

Bower was impressed with how the community came together and embraced and supported the competitors coming to Shenandoah for the competition, saying, “I think it was absolutely awesome for a first-year event.”

“There’s not a lot of towns that we go to that come out the way that this community has come out and everybody we’ve talked to has been very nice,” Bower said. “Mace did an outstanding job with his support group, and Phil (Morrow) and Rosemary being from here, talked it up quite a bit which helped out a lot.”

Bower predicted that the Shendig cook-off could do nothing but grow.

“It’s absolutely wonderful and we appreciate as cookers to be accepted like this, and it makes us feel at ease that we can leave all of our stuff sit out here and don’t have to worry about locking anything up.”

Stretch cooking with the Grinders BBQ team based out of Kansas City, Missouri, agreed it was a well-organized event.

“It was a lot of fun,” he said. “Everybody I talked to had a good time, which is the best, and the weather was perfect. It wasn’t too hot and it wasn’t too windy. When the cooks get out here, and the weather is not right, it can really throw a wrench in your deal. We had what I thought was a great cook today.”

Grinders BBQ scored a perfect score of 180 in the Brisket portion of the competition.

“I always think I did the best I can,” Stretch said, but added it all came down to the six judges saying, “They all have different taste buds, so who knows.”

He said the meat is judged by appearance, taste and tenderness and said it is all about timing for the cooks. He said there are always great teams competing, so you never know how it will turn out, but he said you have to try and stay consistent.

Stretch said he cooked by himself during the Shendig cook-off, starting his fire at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. He described competitions as a mini vacation and said he does it for the love of it and the fun.

“All the worries in the world go away,” he said. “You just have to worry about a little fire and putting some meat on every now and then.”

Stretch said he had been cooking competitively for 11 years, had cooked as far west as Nevada and had traveled to Florida and North Carolina for competitions.

“You think of tornado alley from Texas all the way through to Minnesota; not only are the best teams there, but they have the most contests,” he said. “So I realistically could probably cook every weekend an hour or less from Kansas City.”

Stretch said the organizers of the event took good care of the competitors and said if the town continues to support it, then “it becomes a whole family event, and that’s really what it’s about for small-town America bringing people together.” Stretch said he enjoys cooking in competitions in small towns and meeting new people.

From about an hour and a half northwest of Shenandoah came a team from Bennington, Nebraska, called Dirt Crue BBQ to compete in Shendig this past weekend. Jake Raymond, cooking with Dirt Crue BBQ, said he gets up at about 3:30 a.m. on the competition day and puts the meat in the smoker at about 4 a.m. Raymond has been smoking meat for about eight years but said this is his first year competing. He said he enjoys smoking meat and said it is a family ordeal for him.

When asked what his favorite part of competitions was, Raymond said getting to know the other competitors.

“You can make a lot of friends,” Raymond said. “It’s just one big barbecue family.”

Raymond said for those just starting out, a few tips would be to learn how to run your smoker, use consistent temperature and heat, and burn clean wood.

Raymond said he and his crew enjoyed Shendig and said it was a great group of people, beautiful weather and everyone was very hospitable.

SHENDIG

A Mayor McQueen trophy was awarded to the highest ranking local team within an hour of driving distance from Shenandoah called Team Crawford of Atlantic.

Hensen described the event as a big family barbecue, bringing the community together, saying, “It’s just a little bit larger than what you’re used to.”

“This has been amazing,” he said. “Could not have asked for anything better from the weather, the help, the food and the crowd. I never dreamt it would be this big. We have 363 days to plan for next year, and we’re starting tomorrow.”

Hensen estimated that between the Shendig competition and the events happening at the Eagles Club in Shenandoah over the weekend, around 1,500 traveled to Shenandoah over the weekend.