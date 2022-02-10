Shendig weekend event brings BBQ to Shenandoah

Shenandoah, get ready for a weekend full of barbecue and music this summer.

The Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah unveiled “Shendig” during a press conference held at the Browns Shoe Fit store in Shenandoah Thursday evening. Shendig will be a master class regional sanctioned barbecue event that the forum will host in Shenandoah on July 29 and 30 at the Elks Lodge on Highway 59. This event will be part of the Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS), which Mace Hensen, co-chair of the event, said is among the world's most renowned barbecue organizations.

Hensen said this event would be a collaboration between the forum, Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Assoc. and businesses in Shenandoah that will bring the entire town together.

Hensen said there would be 15 – 20 regional teams and 5 – 10 local teams cooking at the event, and the judges for the event will be global judges with 12 applications already received and confirmed. He said local teams would be on the “same playing field” as the national and international teams coming to Shenandoah to cook in the master division. Hensen did add there will be an award for the highest finisher in the local teams called “Our Mayors Favorite.”

The night before the event, Friday, July 28, a meet the cook's event will be held at the Elks Lodge along with a “Friday After 5 p.m.” event sponsored by the Elks Lodge with live music. On Saturday, July 29, the Shenandoah Eagles Club #3849 on Thomas Avenue will host a motorcycle rally and custom bike show with live music.

Hensen said the forum was required to provide security for the event throughout the weekend.

“We felt so honored that we have some natives coming back to southwest Iowa that we’re not just going to settle for security,” said Hensen. “Were bringing in our Army National Guard. They are going to be our security all weekend long. So we want to thank our local National Guard group for doing that.”

Phil Marrow, who Hensen said holds a formal doctorate of barbecue philosophy from the “esteemed” Grease House University, and Rosemary Morrow spoke during the press conference. Rosemary is a native of Shenandoah and a 1976 graduate of Shenandoah High School and has been part of the KCBS for over 21 years.

Rosemary said she was very proud of the education and foundation she received by living in Shenandoah. She said her first job was in the children's department of the Shenandoah Public Library, making $1 an hour.

“It built a foundation in me that is filled with pride and filled with admiration,” said Rosemary.

Rosemary and Phil will be on the Shendig event committee.

“Again, we're just overjoyed to be on the committee and were so happy and so pleased that you're taking this role on, and there's wonderful things ahead for you,” said Rosemary.

Main sponsors for the Shendig event are Shenandoah Medical Center, Lynn Furnace and Mitsubishi Heating Products. Additional event sponsors are Triple K Manufacturing, Carol A Nelson, Browns Shoe Fit Co., First National Bank, Shenandoah Hy-Vee Store and Shenandoah Fareway Store.

“All I can really think to say is just ‘WOW,’” said Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen.

McQueen said, “The nice thing is we’re going to see the city, the chamber, the revitalization committee, hopefully businesses, everybody come together on this and what a weekend for Shenandoah.”

Hensen said the forum will need volunteers for the weekend event and urged anyone interested in helping out to let the committee know.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we've got six months to promote this event, and with everyone on board, we will have one of the greatest events in southwest Iowa,” said Hensen.” It's just got to be done with everybody working together, so after tonight let's go to work.”

Hensen ended by saying again that the Shendig event was all about collaboration and community.

The Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah was organized by Margo Gee and Jeff Subko in 2020 with a vision to revitalize Shenandoah by looking towards its future, implementing events to engage the citizens, looking at the community’s challenges, and finding a solution, and supporting locally-owned small businesses. Through community meetings, the forum’s board members gather ideas for events and activities to help them reach their goals.

In a previous interview in December of 2021, Natalie Kirsch, president of the forum, said a vital part of the forum’s planning is listening to the citizens of Shenandoah and then trying to make those activities or events available.

Current board members for the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah are Kirsch (president), Amanda Schneider (secretary), Stacy Cooper-Truex (treasurer), Mace Henson (board representative) and Patti Gee (board representative). Shenandoah City Council liaisons are Councilman Jon Eric Brantner and Councilwoman Cindy Arman.

--This story includes some previously reported material.