Shenfest Sept. 24 “Imagine the Future”

The theme for the 2022 Shenfest celebration is “Imagine the Future,” and Shenandoah’s future is bright. Everyone is invited to celebrate Shenfest on Saturday, Sept. 24.

“This theme gives entrants in the parade a chance to look to the future to imagine the possibilities. Youth will especially have the opportunity to dream of what their future might hold,” said Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association Marketing Director Shelly Warner. “Industry and businesses are expanding and growing in Shenandoah, adding more jobs and a positive future.”

A full day of activities is planned, with the focal event the 2 p.m. parade led by grand marshal Dr. Gary Connell, retiring Shenandoah veterinarian. An outstanding Shenandoah athlete and 1965 graduate, he went on to attain his veterinary degree from Iowa State University. He served Shenandoah livestock and pet owners for 49 years with compassion. His is a career that has had a positive impact on Shenandoah pets and their owners. He will be joined by his wife Jane of 52 years.

Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association at 619 W. Sheridan Avenue is accepting entries into the parade at the office, through email at chamber@sciaiowa.com or by phone at 712-246-3455. Entries are encouraged to send announcer comments to SCIA by email. Parade volunteers are needed on Friday, Sept. 23 late afternoon to help put out parade markers and Saturday, Sept. 24 to assist with the parade lineup from noon juntil the parade starts at 2 p.m. Parade entries should go to the corner of Clarinda Avenue and Center Street for parade check-in beginning at noon. They can fill out a parade card if they are late entries and haven’t given announcer comments. Entries will be guided to their spot in the parade. High school and middle school bands lineup on Church Street and will be assisted by Shenandoah teachers. Shenandoah class reunions will be in full force in the parade this year, with Mustang Homecoming the evening before.

Following the parade, marching band awards will be presented at the Everly Brother’s Childhood Home. The Everly Brothers Home will be open for tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Zmed Brothers, of the Everly Brothers Experience, will play at the Depot Restaurant following the parade. They will play Everly Brothers tunes, plus much more. Later in the evening, Union County Strings band will also play at the Depot.

Shenfest day begins with the traditional Fireman’s Pancake Feed at the fire station on Sheridan Avenue from 7 to 10 a.m. The cost is $4 for children and $6 for adults.

Register for Shenandoah Medical Center’s Shenfest three-mile Fun Walk from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. with 8 a.m. start, or three-mile Fun Run with 8:30 a.m. start at the Wabash Depot in Sportsman’s Park. Prizes will follow the race. Entry forms can be picked up at SMC Wellness Center and SCIA.

Alumni & Alum-not Tennis Tournament will be at 8:30 a.m. at Gee Park. Check-in is at 8 a.m., with a cost of $20 per team. For more information, contact Brian Daoust at Shenandoah High School, daoustb@shecsd.com.

The Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah is hosting the Priest Park games, arts, crafts, antique vendors and food from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Garden City Farmers Market will also be set up at the park gazebo from 8 a.m. to noon.

Shenandoah Education Foundation also has a fundraising golf tournament scheduled at Shenandoah Golf Course. The second annual Peter J. Weber Swing for Education Golf Tournament starts at 10 a.m. The fee is $100 per golfer. Register online at givebutter.com/Peteweber.

The Shenfest Tractor Show will be held at 9 a.m. across from Safety Center, Demos, Dash Plaques, and tractors are invited to enter the parade.

The Shenfest Car Show is a show and shine event this year, running from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 607 W Lowell Ave. There will be trophies for Best GM, Best Ford, Best Mo Par and Best of Show Car and Truck. Doug Meyer Chevrolet, JB Auto Parts, Select Motors, Lance Cornelius State Farm, Earl May and Red Oak Chrysler are sponsors.

The Veterans Memorial Museum will be open at its new location on 603 W. Lowell Ave. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a hot dog cookout fundraiser and DJ music outside next to the car show.

The Shenfest food court near city hall begins at 10 a.m. to parade time with DJ music. More vendors are welcome. Contact SCIA at 712-246-3455.

Pre-Shenfest events include Miss Shenandoah and Little Miss Shenandoah Pageant, to be held in the Shenandoah High School Auditorium on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m.

Shenandoah’s Nite Out, sponsored by the Eagles Club, is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, near the Safety Center. This event allows kids to see up close city and county law enforcement, fire deparmtent, rescue, Life Flight vehicles, canine police demos and meet officers and rescue personnel. They invite businesses to join them that evening.

For more information, visit the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry website at sciaiowa.com or call 712-246-3455.