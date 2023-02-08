Shepherd’s Frock in Sidney celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Feb. 7 with an open house complete with cake, cookies and coffee.

Manager Melissa Adams said it was a wonderful success, and volunteer June McClure said there were over 50 people through the doors by 3:30 p.m.

"We opened at 1 p.m., and by 1:20 p.m. we had 22 people shopping. We kept ringing up the cash register," she said.

Adams started working at the store in August 2021 and took over as manager in January 2022, a position previously held by Judy Braunschweig since the business’s inception. Braunschweig said it all started because she had a stack of "stuff" in her living room.

“Darla and Randy Moreland, who own the building, came over one night and Darla saw something in one of the piles I had set out to take to Goodwill, or something similar, and asked if she could buy it," Braunschweig said. "I said yes, and we settled on a price of $10. I said off the cuff that I would love to have a nonprofit thrift store in town. Then, Darla said she and her husband might be able to help out with that.”

The Morelands offered to rent a part of their building and it took off from there.

“By the way, I still have that $10 bill and we keep it in the drawer in a frame,” Braunschweig admitted.

“My husband, Steve, and I funded the start of the store and got things going, but we had a lot of help from JoAnn Hummel and Nancy Batenhorst. We just put out the word that we were going to open a thrift store and people started donating.

"We had the downstairs area, too, and I went over to Nebraska City to talk to the folks at their thrift store and got a lot of tips and ideas. We bought racks, and my husband and stepson built all the wooden shelving we have here. It just evolved from there,” Braunschweig said.

The community got involved from the start as more and more donations came in and many volunteers helped get things ready.

“We were packed in that one room for quite a while," Braunschweig said. "Darla would come in and work on Saturday mornings and I mentioned one day that we had enough stuff to fill the whole store up. She said she thought that Randy was going to make us a deal.”

Soon, Shepherd’s Frock was renting both sides of the building.

“Randy has a furniture store in Nebraska City and so he made us a deal to rent everything — both sides of the store. We sell used furniture for him that he gets on trade-ins or that he buys, and he splits the profits with us 50-50,” Braunschweig said.

Adams said she started volunteering at the store, but always thought she might want to run a business someday.

“A few months after I started working here, Judy was getting ready to retire and they were wondering what they were going to do," she said. "I decided it was something I would like to do. It’s always been a dream of mine to run a business, but I didn’t know what. I didn’t have a lot of experience with handling money and that kind of thing so I wasn’t sure if it would happen.

"So things progressed from there, and here I am. I just love the atmosphere. I love hanging out with these ladies everyday and getting to know all the people that come in and getting acquainted with people in Sidney. I’m not from here so it is all new to me. I see how the community loves this store. We definitely have our regulars.”

Hummel continues to be an important fixture at the store.

“JoAnn puts me to shame," Adams said. "She is the reason why the store is decorated the way it is. She spends until 9 (a.m.) in the morning to 5 (p.m.) in the afternoon and even comes in on Sundays! I bring out the items and she puts it where she thinks it should go.”

Hummel enjoys decorating the store for each holiday and arranging rooms such as a toy room, a kitchen room, a Christmas room and even the new "man cave."

Although Braunschweig is retired, she also volunteers often.

“We have one worker and two other volunteers besides JoAnn and me," she said. "Donna Walker and June McClure come in and run the cash register one or two days a week, but we can always use more volunteers. I also have to give my husband credit. He is basically our maintenance man. He builds shelves, loads, unloads.”

Shepherd’s Frock is a nonprofit entity with a five-person board of directors who essentially own the business and make the major decisions. Profits go back into the business and in the past, money was given toward scholarships or as donations to a variety of groups and organizations in Fremont County.

"If there was something in the community, such as a fire or children needing clothing, we would help with that, too," Braunschweig explained. "Now that we are paying a wage, we can’t give as much, but we are still managing to give out charitable contributions. We help host the Easter Egg Hunt event and when other people have come in to do benefits, we donate items to auction or give as prizes. We also give to junior-senior prom. Even though we aren’t giving as much money away as we did, I feel like we are still offering a service where people can buy things at a low cost and they have a place to take their things.”

Donations are accepted on Mondays from 1 to 5 p.m. and Adams said there are no sales that day.

“It gives us time to go through donations and gives me time to organize the store the best that I can," she said. "We aren’t taking as many donations now because we have so many. If someone has a bag of winter clothes, we will take that, but we just don’t want truck loads. It’s too overwhelming when there is already so much downstairs to do.”

Adams said the biggest needs are probably clothing of all sizes as well as furniture and kitchen items.

Although they try to keep their prices reasonable, just like all businesses, they have bills to pay and repairs to make.

“We may have to raise prices because our utility bills have skyrocketed, and of course, we still need to meet our expenses," Adams said. "And, I guess prices have only been raised once in the 10 years it’s been open. That’s pretty good.”

Adams also started a Shepherd's Frock food pantry.

“The basic idea is if you don’t need it, then bring it in so someone else can use it," she said. "Take what you need, give what you can is our purpose. We also had fresh vegetables last summer for folks to come in and get if they were in need. The store has really become so much more that a thrift store. I don’t feel like I work, this has really been a blessing for me. I hope to have many more years.”

The store is located at 410-412 Clay St. in Sidney and is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. The store now accepts credit cards and offers gift certificates.