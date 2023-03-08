The Fremont County Board of Supervisors quickly handled their short agenda at the March 8 meeting after approving the weekly minutes, bills and reports.

County Engineer Dan Davis asked supervisors to sign two applications for approval of construction in the county right of way.

“Windstream is doing fiber optic work along J-10 and will be going into Mills County and Atchison-Holt is putting in new poles on J-64,” Davis said.

Supervisors approved and signed the applications for Windstream Iowa Communications, LLC, to place fiber along J-10, 1.2 miles west of Tabor and for Atchison-Holt Electric Cooperative for overhead construction for rebuilding lines, poles, and putting in a new conductor on J-64 for 6 miles, from 370th Avenue to 430th Avenue.

Supervisors also approved the City of Sidney’s request to abate taxes for the following properties:

306 Filmore St.

201 Webster St.

1003 Cass St.

106 Main St.

Supervisor Clint Blackburn said of the city-owned properties, “Mayor Ken Brown asked me to go through them, and they are in pretty bad shape. From what I understand, they are going to tear them down.”

The next Fremont County Board of Supervisors meeting will be March 15.