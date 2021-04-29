SHS art students ask for the community to vote for their shoe designs

Shenandoah High School art students get creative again this year with the Vans High School Custom Culture competition.
In the sixth year of entering the Vans contest, Shenandoah Art Instructor Crystal Wittmer said Shenandoah students have placed in the top 50 from the last round of 250 selected schools across America.
“We’ve made it to the top 50 three times,” said Wittmer, “but we are competing for public votes, so our small town needs to vote every day.”
Wittmer said an internal panel voted on all submitted designs and narrowed it down to the top 50 entries. The next phase of the competition is based on public voting to determine the five finalists.
Wittmer said Vans launched the competition in 2010 to inspire high school students to embrace creativity through art and design. She called it a collaboration project as multiple students will work on one pair of shoes. Each school receives two pairs of shoes from Vans and then the planning process begins. Wittmer said the first step is coming up with design ideas. Then students will make small sketches before moving onto color sketches of their ideas. She said the shoes are not required to be wearable when the design is complete.
“Sometimes we get really crazy and build really large,” said Wittmer. “This year, we kept it pretty simple with just a few 3D elements.”
Wittmer said the shoe designs are based around the competition themes. She said each shoe has a different theme: Hometown Pride and Head in the clouds.
For the Head in the clouds theme, Wittmer said students took a futuristic approach to what they thought the world would look like in the future. With the Hometown pride theme, she said students focused on community and trees to resemble Shenandoah.
“On the sides, it says, "In this together" because being from a small town during the pandemic, we've heard lots of stories of people helping others,” said Wittmer. “It really inspired us.”
Wittmer said the competition also supports art programs within schools. The school that comes in first receives $50,000 for the art department and four runner-up schools each receive $15,000.
Whitmer said the community could help support the SHS art department by logging on to vans.com/customculture to vote for the Shenandoah designs every day. Voting is open until May 7 and the winners will be announced between May 17 – 21.
“We are competing against some big schools in big cities,” said Wittmer, “so every vote helps. Ask family and friends to vote too!”