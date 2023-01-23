SHS District Large Group Speech Results

Six groups from the Shenandoah High School speech team who competed at the District Large Group Speech Contest are heading to the state competition.

On Jan. 21, the SHS speech team traveled to Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs to compete in the District Large Group Speech Contest. Six entries from SHS received a 1 rating and will now advance on to compete at the State speech competition in Waukee on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The six groups receiving a 1 rating were:

Group Musical Theatre: “Anything You Can Do" — Sophia Adkins and Drew Morelock

Solo Mime: “Astro-NOT” — Carter Phipps

Ensemble Acting: “The Complete Works of Shakespeare" (Abridged) [Revised] — Annalise McIntosh and Aurora Trowbridge

Radio Broadcasting: “SPCH” — Robin Burton, Adrian Gutschenritter, Emily Hartmann and Jack Murren

Choral Reading: “How They Croaked” — Allysa Bell, Emily Hartmann, Rachel Hobbie, Annalise McIntosh, Alex McIntosh, Aurora Trowbridge and Hannah Stearns

Group Improvisation: “Holste/Morelock/Murren” — Davin Holste, Drew Morelock and Jack Murren

Other SHS speech students performing at the District Large Group Speech Contest included:

Group Mime: “DnD Jumanji” — Robin Burton, Hunter Swaink and Connor York

Group Musical Theatre: “Come What May” — Derik Farrell and Natalie VanScoy

Group Musical Theatre: “For Good” — Lauryn Dukes and Hannah Stearns

Ensemble Acting: “Arabian Nights” — Breannah Black, Nali Green and Alex McIntosh

One Act Play: “Folk Tails” — Breannah Black, Ciara Dukes, Lauryn Dukes, Derik Farrell, Summer Maher and Natalie VanScoy

In a previous interview, Toye said that after the large group competitions, the season moves right into the individual competitions, with the Individual District competition to be hosted by SHS on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Toye said the SHS speech team is looking for volunteers to help with events and run concessions throughout the day. She said they are also looking for business and family sponsors for that day. Anyone interested in volunteering or being a sponsor should contact Toye at toyea@shencsd.com or by calling 712-310-9064.

SHS will also host a Large Group Showcase at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, and an Individual Showcase at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 10, for the public. Both events will be held in the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium at the high school.

The Individual State Competition will be on Saturday, March 11 in Ames.