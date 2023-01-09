SHS gears up for speech season

Students across Iowa are heading into the official beginning of the speech season, which starts in January with the Large Group Speech competition.

Each year Iowa high schools are split into four districts by the Iowa High School Speech Association and are offered three categories in which they can compete. Those categories are large group competitions, individual competitions and debates.

Shenandoah High School head speech coach Amy Toye said an average of 30 students participate in speech each year at SHS. She said there is typically a ninth-grade team and a varsity team consisting of sophomore, junior and senior students. This year, however, she said the freshman students had stage experience participating in musicals and plays, so she included them in the varsity team.

Toye said SHS speech students would travel to Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs for the district Large Group Speech competition on Saturday, Jan. 21. Groups who receive a one rating for their performance at the district competition will advance to the Large Group State Speech competition in Waukee on Saturday, Feb. 4. During the state competition, Toye said the groups perform in front of three judges with the goal being to receive a one rating from all three judges. She said SHS usually has about half of the students in speech advance to the state competition.

During the Large Group Speech Competition, Toye said the judges would look for the “best of the best” to nominate for the Large Group All-State competition held on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Iowa State University. Toye said since there is a limit on the number of groups who can perform at All-State, some groups would be honored at All-State while others would perform.

Entries planned for the Large Group Speech competition are as follows. Toye said they are subject to change.

Radio Team SPCH, presenting radio broadcasting from a speech contest, are Adrian Gutschenritter, Davin Holste, Emily Hartmann, Jack Murren, Reggie Haynie and Robin Burton.

Three musical theatre groups will be performing. The first group is Drew Morelock and Sophia Adkins performing “Anything You Can Do” from Annie. The second group, Derik Farrell and Natalie Van Scoy, will perform “Come What May” from Moulin Rouge. The third group consists of Emma Baldwin, Hanna Stearns and Lauryn Dukes, but Toye said their performance would be changing.

Davin Holste, Drew Morelock and Jack Murren will perform a group improv.

There will be two ensemble acting groups. The first, Toye said, will be performing the “Complete Works of Shakespeare,” which she said is a comedy. Students in the first group are Annalise McIntosh, Auri Trowbridge and Summer Maher. The second group — Alex McIntosh, Breannah Black and Nali Green — will perform “Arabian Nights” by David Ives.

Connor York, Hunter Swaink and Robin Burton will perform a group mime based on a combination of Dungeons and Dragons and Jumanji. Carter Phipps will give a solo mime performance of “astro-not.”

Toye said that after the large group competitions, the season moves right into the individual competitions, with Individual District competition scheduled for Feb. 25. She said students competing in the individual competition are given a variety of areas to compete in that include poetry reading, reviewing a movie, TV show or album, or giving an informative speech. She said acting categories are also available in individual completion, including monologue or improvisation.

Toye said SHS would be hosting the Individual District competition on Saturday, Feb. 25, and is looking for volunteers to help with events and run concessions throughout the day. She said they are also looking for business and family sponsors for that day. Anyone interested in volunteering or being a sponsor should contact Toye at toyea@shencsd.com or by calling 712-310-9064.

SHS will also host a Large Group Showcase at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, and an Individual Showcase at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 10, for the public. Both events will be held in the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium at the high school. Toye said students performing during the showcase typically are the students advancing to the state competitions.

The Individual State Competition will be on Saturday, March 11, in Ames, and the Individual All-State on Monday, March 27, at UNI.

Toye estimated that she had been the head speech coach at SHS for the past five years and was the assistant coach for about four years before that. She said participating in speech builds students' confidence.

She described the atmosphere within the speech group as a family atmosphere. She said it is a very accepting activity, where students that may not necessarily interact otherwise form a bond.

As a speech coach, Toye enjoys working with those students individually rather than in a classroom setting. She said it allows her to get to know them as a person.

“You really find out a lot about what kids are interested in when they’re involved in speech,” Toye said.

Toye said the goal is to get students involved so they are given choices of what they want to perform during speech competition, and student-driven material is used, which Toye said gives the students a lot of input.

“They feel invested in what it is their performing,” Toye said.

Toye said success for speech students sometimes doesn’t necessarily mean receiving a one rating. Sometimes she said it is about overcoming the fear of getting up and performing in front of the judges. She said she enjoys working through that process with students.

“Sometimes that’s the milestone that is important, not the rating at the end of the day,” Toye said.

In addition to Toye, SHS has two assistant speech coaches, Mary Peterson and Zach Dotzler. Also, this year Duane Schierkolk is a volunteer speech coach. A banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, at the May Center to showcase the students involved in speech.