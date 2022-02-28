SHS musical ‘Once Upon a Matress’ opening March 4

Shenandoah High School students will take the stage this weekend to present “Once Upon a Mattress.”

The musical tells the story of the Princess and the Pea. Director Ashleigh Smith said it is both funny and entertaining. There will be three performances at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones auditorium in Shenandoah on March 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. and March 6 at 2 p.m.

Smith explains that the plot of the show is centered around Queen Aggravain and her son Prince Dauntless who wants to get married to a princess. But it seems that he may never get married with the impossible tests the queen comes up with that the princess must pass to show they are worthy of marrying Prince Dauntless. Truth be told, Smith explained the queen doesn’t want her son to marry. But the twister is no one else in the kingdom is allowed to get married until the prince does. So the people in the kingdom join together to help the prince find his princess and overthrow the queen.

Portraying the character of Lady Larken when she was in high school, Smith said it seems a little surreal to now be directing the musical.

“This is the first time I’ve ever directed a show that I’ve been in before,” said Smith. “It’s funny, it’s like riding a bike. A lot of the things just kind of come back, and I’m like, oh ya, this is how we did this last time.”

Performing a musical that is not done a lot at the high school level Smith felt might give them an edge at winning an award at the end of the year in the Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards program. She also chose this show because it is very gender-neutral, and many of the characters can be played by males or females. Smith explained she typically sees a lot of females try out for plays but not as many males.

Davin Holste, a freshman at SHS, landed the leading role as Prince Dauntless. Holste said his favorite scene is one that they have been practicing a lot where he is helping the princess prepare for the queen’s test, but the point is probably mute as the queen changes the test each time.

Playing Queen Aggravain is Kaitlyn Widger. Never playing a villain role before, she said she is up for the challenge, noting it is more difficult to play a villain than any other character. Widger said she was ready and excited for opening night.

“I’m always so much more in character with an audience,” said Widger.

Widger said she struggles in rehearsal sometimes to portray the true character.

“When the performance comes, I’m like I got it,” said Widger as she snapped her fingers.

For Widger, she said her favorite scene is one of the most difficult and funniest scenes for her.

“I have a huge monologue where I’m babbling on about how annoying my husband is whos the king, played by Drew Morelock,” said Widger. “It’s funny, and it goes on for like a page. Then behind me, they’re mocking me because I’m crazy.”

Smith said the Queen comes across believing she is the most important person in the world.

Widger and Holste said it has been fun getting to know new people and making new friends.

Comparing last year’s high school musical to this year, Smith said this one has been more difficult for the students to get into character. She said the musical was about regular high school kids last year, and this year it is about a kingdom that is fictional.

“They have to work harder to develop their character,” said Smith. “They really have to study their character so that they can portray it better.”

Co-director Elliott Smith is also in charge of the set design. Smith said each student in the play must sign up for two days to help work on the set.

“It’s fun to watch them figure things out,” said Smith. “and they always have a good time doing it.”

The cast of characters is Davin Holste as Prince Dauntless, Sophia Adkins as Winnifred the Woebegone, Kaitlyn Widger as Queen Aggravain, Drew Morelock as King Sextimus, Derik Farrell as Sir Harry, Cassidy Morris as Lady Larken, Ava Godfread as Minstrel, Hadlee Kinghorn as Jester, Summer Maher as Wizard, Emma Baldwin as Nightingale, Grace Olson as Princess #12, Keelee Razee as Lady Rowena, Jillian Putnam as Lady Mabelle, Amelia Mattes as Lady Merrill, Lucy Martin as Lady Lucille, Corey Christianson as Sir Luce, Tyson Moore, as Sir Studley. Ladies in Waiting and Knights are played by Adrian Gutschenritter, Vesta Bopp, Eli Jacobs, Camryn Gile, Ashlee DInges, Chloe Denton, Alexis Whitehill, Rachel Jones, Elizabeth Mather, Aileen Garcia and Jenna Burdorf. Stage manager is Auri Trowbridge, accompanist Susan Braams and choreographers Paloma Power and Laura Heitshusen. Backstage Crew memers is Caden Burton, Brenden Sandage, Hannah Stearns, Alex McIntosh, Katie DeLong, Ayla Hart, Jack Murren, Kaitlyn Wellborn-Saiz and Conor O’Hara.

When Smith first took over the musicals at the high school 10 years ago, she said they were working with a small budget. She said growing the program was important to her, which wasn’t possible with the school’s contribution alone. Smith wanted to add more technology and costumes and make the shows bigger and better. To achieve that goal, she came up with a sponsorship program. The sponsorships also help pay for the rights to the show, which can get expensive.

Sponsorship opportunities towards the program are $500 – Title Sponsor (10 comp tickets, advertising, verbal recognition); $250 – Single Show Sponsor (6 comp tickets, advertising); $100 - Maroon sponsor (4 comp tickets, advertising); $50 - Silver Sponsor (2 comp tickets, advertising); $25 - Patron (2 comp tickets, listed in the program). To help sponsor the program, call Smith at 712-246-4727 or email at smitha@shenandoah.k12.ia.us.

Smith said along with this show, the students are including a community outreach project.

“Because we’re hearing the story of the Princess and the Pea, we thought it would be nice to give back to our community through food,” said Smith. “If you bring an item for the food pantry when you attend, you will be entered into a drawing to win a show t-shirt and poster signed by the cast. Help us give back.”

New this year, patrons will be able to purchase tickets in advance online at shenmusical.ludus.com or at the door. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for students.